'No SIPs. Have I missed the bus?'

Dhwani Shukla: Currently I am having below Monthly SIP's (26K) and my Current value of investment so far is 22 lakh out of these investments.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund -- 2000

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund -- 3000

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund -- 2000

Nippon India Growth Fund -- 3000

SBI Magnum MidCap Fund -- 2000

Baroda BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund -- 1000

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund -- 1000

DSP Tax Saver Fund -- 2500

HDFC Small Cap Fund -- 1000

IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund -- 2500

L&T Midcap Fund -- 1000

Nippon India Tax Saver Fund -- 2500

Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Fund -- 2500

What would be my approximate corpus after 10 years?

Omkeshwar Singh: 22 lakh can grow up to 70 to 80 lakh in 10 years.

A SIP of Rs. 26 k can create a corpus of Rs. 70 lakh in 10 years

Therefore, total corpus that can get created is Rs. 1.4 to Rs. 1.5 cr

Vrushank Shah: I'm 27 and looking forward to investing into MFs for around 15K per month. Please suggest where and how much

I can invest for the long term as well as for return of 50 Lakh in the next 5 to 7 years.



Looking forward to hearing from you.

Omkeshwar Singh: A few schemes that you can consider are:

UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity Fund – Growth

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

Samco Flexi cap Fund - Growth

With Rs, 15K SIP the corpus that can be created in 7 years is Rs. 21 lakh .

Murugavel Velarasu: Hope you are doing well.

I am 42 year old working in the IT field and having 6k/ month SIP running since 2017. I invested this SIP in ABSL-95 Growth Fund. I am planning to invest 20k additionally per month, please suggest some good MF to meet my below goals:

1. My child education which is 8 years from now targeting 15 - 25L

2. Retire with good savings (1 cr) in another 12 - 15 years

Also, I am planning for a lump sum of 5L investment. Please advice for the same.

Omkeshwar Singh: A few schemes that you can consider are:

UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity Fund – Growth

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

Samco Flexi cap Fund - Growth

Corpus of Rs. 20 lakh in 8 years requires a monthly investment of Rs. 11,500 /-

Corpus of Rs. 1 cr in 15 years requires a monthly investment of Rs. 16,500 /-

Donnie Thomas: I am 43 years old. Currently I have a Mutual Fund Corpus of Rs 39 Lakh.

My SIP Monthly Investments are as follows:

1) HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth- Rs 10,000/-

2) HDFC Small Cap Direct

Growth - Rs 5,000/-

3) L&T Emerging Business Fund Direct Growth - Rs 5,000/-

3) L&T MidCap Direct Growth - Rs 5,000/-

4) Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund Direct Growth - Rs 15,000/-

5) Mirae Asset SnP 500 ETF Fund of Fund - Rs 20,000/-

6) Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Growth - Rs 5,000/-

Total Monthly SIP is Rs 70,000/- but of late the Mirae Asset SnP 500 SIP is on hold by them.

My target is a corpus of Rs 10 crore on my retirement which would be at 60 years.

Kindly advice if I need to increase my SIP or change any plans.

Omkeshwar Singh: In 17 years Rs. 70K can create a corpus of Rs. 6 cr

Rs. 39 lakh can grow up to Rs. 3.2 cr

Total of 9 cr.

Sachin Raorane: I am 45 years old. Want to create a corpus of 10 Cr in next 15 years. How much per month SPI I should start?

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 1,62,500 SIP is required

Presently I don’t have any SIP investment. Have I missed the bus?

Omkeshwar Singh: There is no good or bad times, starting early has compounding advantage, however even now it’s not late.

Ulhas Toro: Kindly suggest suitable SIP for investment of Rs 10000

A few schemes that you can consider are:

UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity Fund – Growth

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

Samco Flexi cap Fund - Growth

Amit Chivate: Aged 42, investing in following funds:

1. Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage fund - 14k

2. HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund - Growth - 10k

3. Kotak emerging equity fund growth - 14k

4. L&T Mid cap fund growth - 14k

All for last 5 years

PGIM India global equity opportunities fund regular growth plan - 14k for last 2 years.

Question 1: Would like to have a minimum 2cr, how much time will it take? Are these good funds to continue? If not, please suggest others.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds, please continue; please let me know your present corpus to assess the duration.

Question 2: Which are the other options to start SIP of 15k?

Omkeshwar Singh: These are sufficient funds, increase allocation in these funds only

Question 3: With this corpus what will be valuation approx at age 55?

Omkeshwar Singh: Kindly let know the present corpus

Nikhil Garg: I am investing around 40k per month in 11 different SIPs.

Mirae Assets Tax Saver Fund Direct - Growth

Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan - Growth

SBI Small Cap Fund Direct Plan - Growth

Bank of India Small Cap Fund Direct Plan - Growth

Quant mid Cap Fund Direct Plan - Growth

PGIM India Miacap opportunities Fund- growth

Tata Digital India Fund Direct- Growth

Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund Direct- Growth

Quant Tax Plan Direct- Growth

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct- Growth

Canara Rebecco Small Cap Fund Direct- Growth

Other investments:

25k p.m. VPF

25k p.m in stocks

My target is to accumulate around 1 cr in next 8 years. Request you to please advise if i am on track to achieve this goal or do I need to change anything.

Omkeshwar Singh: 40K SIP in 8 years can create a corpus of Rs. 70 lakh, therefore the investment needs to be increased of duration needs to be increased.

Rahul Shrikant Kulkarni: I am 48 years working professional and till now only invested in EPF & NPS. Considering that, I will be at least working for 10 years, now I am considering to invest in mutual funds for my retirement life. My immediate commitments (like children education / marriage / health, etc., during 10 years of working life ) towards family has been taken care of with provisions.



My take home salary after home loan & other deductions is about 60 k and can spare about 20 - 25 k per month for investment. Please guide me about mutual fund / SIP investment and particularly which ones to invest based on my profile.

Omkeshwar Singh: A few schemes that you can consider are:

UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity Fund – Growth

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

Samco Flexi cap Fund - Growth

Kapil Padha: Kindly give your expert opinion regarding my monthly mutual fund investments of Rs. 28000 (all SIPs) I have been doing for the last 4 years. I am 39 yr old. I want to create a corpus of around 2 Crore in the next 15 years. Your expert opinion will be appreciated.

1. HDFC Children's Gift Fund - (Lock-in) - Regular Plan - Rs. 10000.

2. ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund - Growth - Rs. 5000

3. ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund - Growth - Rs. 2000

4. Axis Bluechip Fund - Regular Growth - Rs. 4500

5. Axis Focussed 25 Fund - Regular Growth - Rs. 2000

6. SBI Focussed Equity Fund - Regular Growth - Rs. 4500

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 28K in 15 years can create a corpus of Rs. 1.7 crs

Surapaneni Sai Krishna: Please find my current investments. Kindly give your expert opinion on the below.

1. Mirae asset emerging blue chip fund - 5000 pm (regular plan from 2017)

2. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities - 1500 pm (regular plan from 2018)

3. Nippon small cap fund - 1500 pm (regular plan from 2018)

4. HDFC Index fund - 2100 pm (direct plan from 2022)

5. Parag Parikh Flexi cap fund - 2100 pm (direct plan from Jan 2022)

6. Axis Growth Opportunities Growth - 2100 pm (direct plan from Jan 2022)

LIC Jeevan Umang 1 lakh per year for 15 years (already paid for 4 years). Have health and term insurance.

Wanted to invest for my kid's future -- higher studies, marriage; she is 8 months old now. Since I need that money after 18+ years and I can take risk, I request to please suggest any small or mid cap mutual funds.

Omkeshwar Singh: A few Mid and Small Cap funds are as under

HDFC Mid cap opportunities fund – Growth

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund – Growth

SBI Small Cap fund – Growth

UTI Small Cap fund - Growth

