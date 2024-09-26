Pompeii: How Life Changed In A Day

'They were ahead of their times. We don't expect this from a civilisation of the first century AD.'

IMAGE: Cobblestoned lanes leading to a distant past. All photographs: Payal Singh Mohanka

A myriad emotions fleet across the mind as awe and admiration coalesce with a sense of sadness.

Pompeii, a vast archaeological site, near Naples in southern Italy's Campania region, is a stark reminder of the ephemeral nature of human existence.

When the universe unleashes its fury, we together with our much-vaunted achievements crumble to dust. A severe lesson in today's strife-torn times.

IMAGE: Mount Vesuvius.

In 79 AD the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes, caused unbridled devastation.

It spewed forth a lethal smoke cloud into the air ejecting molten rock and targeting the city of Pompeii with fire and pumice missiles.

Scorching lava flowed down and buried the prosperous Roman city and its inhabitants under 13 to 20 feet of volcanic ash and pumice.

Life within the city was snuffed out as people and buildings were smothered with a thick layer of volcanic debris that solidified with the passage of time.

IMAGE: A signpost to Pompeii.

For over two days Pompeii and the neighbouring city Herculaneum faced the wrath of nature as searing hot avalanches of rock, ash and gases swamped them.

Excavations revealed snapshots of life which was suddenly interrupted and frozen in time.

This massive tragedy left in its wake a tangible reminder of a prosperous ancient city that has become one of Italy's most sought after destinations.

For the locals, it is a veritable treasure.

As Maddalena Distasio, a manager at a hotel in the area, points out, "It's a must to visit Pompeii to see what life was in that ancient period. You can look, you can touch that life."

"Nature destroyed it. It is sad. But there is admiration for how advanced our civilisation was."

"Our schools organise visits for young children. It is important for them to feel, to think about what happened, how life changed in a day."

"The future generation needs to be sensitive to these events, they need to be aware of the power of nature."

Towards the end of the second World War in 1944, Mount Vesuvius last had a violent eruption. While it is still the only active volcano on the European mainland, geologists believe it could be a few hundred years before another dangerous eruption occurs.

Pompeii provides an opportunity to step back in time and stroll through cobblestoned streets.

Spread over 44 sq km, Pompeii, was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 1997. It provides a picture of an ancient Roman city with its historic buildings, artefacts as well as human remains.

IMAGE: An artefact of human remains.

IMAGE: Human remains.

These bodies were enveloped in debris which hardened. When the skin and tissue eventually decayed, they left voids with the preserved skeletal remains inside.

Archaeologists discovered 'these human-shaped voids' and filled them with plaster, chipped away the ash and unveiled bodies of people in their final moments.

Exhibits bring alive visions of that fateful day thousands of years ago.

IMAGE: Visitors explore the excavated ruins.

Following its destruction, Pompeii was forgotten but lay preserved for centuries. A vivid picture of life which was all of a sudden interrupted.

Its ruins were discovered in the late 16th century.

However, major excavations were undertaken only in the mid-18th and the 19th century.

It's a work in progress and a third of Pompeii still lies buried. Excavations are continuing and new discoveries gradually emerge.

It was a wealthy town with an estimated population of 10,000 to 20,000 at the time it was destroyed. This site provides insights into ancient urban planning, an advanced water supply system and an outgoing society with a lavish lifestyle.

IMAGE: A treasure trove for history enthusiasts.

It's an overwhelming sense of history that inspires visitors like Dorotea Operato, a researcher.

"As an Italian each time I visit Pompeii I am amazed by the innovations, the sheer genius," says Dorotea.

"I think about the multi-storey buildings, the rainwater collecting system, the manifestation of wealth in the frescoes or colonnades, to a level that is perhaps inconceivable today."

"They were ahead of their times. We don't expect this from a civilisation of the first century AD."

"It represents a living reminder of the greatness of the Roman empire," she explains.

IMAGE: The oldest known amphitheatre in ancient Rome.

The ministry of culture and the Pompeii Archaeological Park are working on a 4 km landscaped path which will run through the site making it more convenient for tourists and history enthusiasts as they embrace vignettes of a bygone civilisation: The architecture, culture, the massive amphitheatre, the oldest in ancient Rome, public buildings, the grand bath houses, House of the Faun, the most luxurious private house in Pompeii, the Forum, a centre of activity and commerce, exquisite mosaics like the Alexander Mosaic depicting the battle between Alexander the Great and King Darius of Persia and finely-painted frescoes.

IMAGE: The grand bath houses of Pompeii.

IMAGE: House of the Faun, the most luxurious house in Pompeii.

IMAGE: A mosaic of Alexander.

IMAGE: The Forum of Pompeii was the centre of activity and commerce.

IMAGE: Quiet reminders of a bygone era.

Not just locals but these ruins of a bygone era attract 2.5 million tourists from across the globe.

Luigi Traettino, recently appointed honorary consul for the Republic of India for southern Italy, elaborates, "Pompeii is one of the prime reasons that Italy is respected worldwide and well known for many other aspects related to food, fashion, craft, culture and manufacturing."

"Pompeii itself is the witness that our civilisation was already very well organised many thousands of years ago in terms of architecture, housing and structure of society.

"Pompeii is the root cause of what makes 'Made in Italy' a truly unique concept and Italy a sought after tourism destination."

Described by the noted Roman author and administrator Pliny the Younger as 'the most living of dead cities', Pompeii certainly stresses the need to seize the moment and live life to the fullest.

A quiet reminder about the uncertainty of tomorrow.

