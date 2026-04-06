Lava Bold N2 Pro Arrives With 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Camera

The Lava Bold N2 Pro goes on sale April 6.

The company has announced a price tag of Rs 7,999 for the Lava Bold N2 Pro. The handset will be available for purchase through Flipkart on April 6, beginning at noon.

It will be offered in two finishes -- Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey.

In ~Rs 8k get a phone with 5,000 mAh Battery and 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lava

1. Display

Lava International through this model is targetting the affordable segment, featuring a sizeable 6.75-inch HD+ IPS screen. The panel supports a 120 Hz refresh rate.

2. Processor

The device is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset for everyday tasks, paired with 4 GB of RAM to handle routine multitasking. It also offers virtual memory support, allowing an additional 4 GB to be allocated for smoother performance.

The smartphone includes 128 GB of onboard storage, which can be further increased via a microSD card slot.

3. Camera

The handset features a triple rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor equipped with AI enhancements aimed at improving image output.

For self-portraits and video calls, it carries a single 8 MP front camera.

4. Battery

The handset is backed by a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery, complemented by support for 18W fast charging.

5. IP Rating

Its IP54 rating provides protection against splashes and dust exposure.

6. Other Features

The Bold N2 Pro ships with Android 15 pre-installed and supports dual SIM connectivity. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and convenient unlocking.