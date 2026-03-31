Tecno Spark 50 5G Price In India, Specs And Sale Date Revealed

The Tecno Spark 50 5G is priced from ₹16,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage version, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant costs ₹18,999.

Sales kick off on April 3 through both digital platforms and physical stores, with interest-free EMI plans available for up to eight months.

Stay connected upto 1.5 km in no-signal areas

All photographs: Kind courtesy Techno

1. Display

It comes with a big 6.78-inch IPS screen and a slick 120 Hz refresh, though the visual sharpness is limited to HD+ at 720 × 1576 pixels.





2. Processor

Powered by the Dimensity 6400 chipset, this octa-core engine runs at a speed of 2.5 GHz, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks.

Meet The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

3. Camera

The Spark 50 5G sports a rear camera design fashioned from aerospace-grade aluminium. Equipped with a 50 MP main camera at the back and an 8 MP shooter up front for selfies.

4. IP Rating

The remainder of the device is constructed from polycarbonate and is reinforced with military-grade drop protection from 1.5 m to endure everyday knocks. It also carries an IP64 rating, offering defence against dust and accidental splashes.

5. Battery

A standout feature is the 6500 mAh battery, engineered to keep the phone running throughout long days. It is complemented by 45W fast-charging support for speedy power boosts.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Arrives With A 10,001mAh Battery

6. Faster Downloads

Enjoy download speeds up to 82 per cent quicker thanks to cutting-edge 4×4 MIMO technology.

How Parents Can Deal With Child's Gaming Addiction

7. Stronger Signal, Extended Range

Network capability is boosted by as much as 400 per cent, ensuring smooth, high-speed connectivity. You can also remain in touch from distances of up to 1.5 km, even in areas with no signal.