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Tecno Spark 50 5G Price In India, Specs And Sale Date Revealed

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 09:01 IST

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The Tecno Spark 50 5G is priced from ₹16,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage version, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant costs ₹18,999.

Sales kick off on April 3 through both digital platforms and physical stores, with interest-free EMI plans available for up to eight months.

Stay connected upto 1.5 km in no-signal areas

Techno Spark 50 5G Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Techno

1. Display

It comes with a big 6.78-inch IPS screen and a slick 120 Hz refresh, though the visual sharpness is limited to HD+ at 720 × 1576 pixels.

Techno Spark 50 5G Processor

2. Processor

Powered by the Dimensity 6400 chipset, this octa-core engine runs at a speed of 2.5 GHz, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks.

Meet The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Techno Spark 50 5G Camera

3. Camera

The Spark 50 5G sports a rear camera design fashioned from aerospace-grade aluminium. Equipped with a 50 MP main camera at the back and an 8 MP shooter up front for selfies.

Techno Spark 50 5G IP Rating

4. IP Rating

The remainder of the device is constructed from polycarbonate and is reinforced with military-grade drop protection from 1.5 m to endure everyday knocks. It also carries an IP64 rating, offering defence against dust and accidental splashes.

Techno Spark 50 5G Battery

5. Battery

A standout feature is the 6500  mAh battery, engineered to keep the phone running throughout long days. It is complemented by 45W fast-charging support for speedy power boosts.

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Techno Spark 50 5G Faster Downloads

6. Faster Downloads

Enjoy download speeds up to 82 per cent quicker thanks to cutting-edge 4×4 MIMO technology.

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Techno Spark 50 5G Signal

7. Stronger Signal, Extended Range

Network capability is boosted by as much as 400 per cent, ensuring smooth, high-speed connectivity. You can also remain in touch from distances of up to 1.5 km, even in areas with no signal.

REDIFF GADGETS

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