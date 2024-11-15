Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your nieces, your nephews, your grandchildren with Rediff.com. Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pradeep Liladhar Junghare

Pradeep Liladhar Junghare from Sausar, Madhya Pradesh, shares this picture of his daughters during the COVID lockdown.

Krishi (right) and Bebo would find different ways to help their parents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pradeep Liladhar Junghare

Pradeep has sent one more picture of his daughter when she was a baby, calling her, 'Papa's cutie, Bebo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Souvik Nandy Babai

Dr Souvik Nandy Babai misses his four-year-old son Shatvik Karmakar Nandy terribly.

"I have to currently stay away from him due to my work commitments and can only talk to him on video calls.

"He is a chatterbox and loves to play with me all the time.

"I miss him calling me Daddy.

"I hope I can finish my work and join him soon so that I don't miss this innocent period."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saravanan Kadirvelu

Saravanan Kadirvelu from Chennai has sent cute pictures of his son Advaith...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saravanan Kadirvelu

...And his daughter Duvaithaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eakanath Lote

Eakanath and Pragati Lote are grateful for their 15-year-old son Utkarsh and five-year-old daughter Preesha.

"Our both gems have given us so much happiness, joy and proud moments...

"Utkarsh has achieved so many things in his academics; he scored 90 per cent plus marks in CBSE. He has also won the National Debate Competition.

"Preesha has given us love, joy and happiness...

"I wish both of them and all the children of our country a safe, secure, healthy and bright future."

The proud parents share more pictures of Utkarsh winning various awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eakanath Lote





