Children's Day Pix: Adorable Miranmaya

This Children's Day, share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Children's Day).

Photograph: Kind courtesy N K Mohan

N K Mohan sends us a picture of his adorable granddaughter, Priyamani, who, says her proud grandfather, is three years and six months old.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Srikant Patibandla

Srikant Patibandla from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh has sent a picture of his son, Patibandla Venkat (Junior).

Srikant remembers the moment.

He says, "He gave that look when his mother, Rajani, and I were going out, pretending to leave him at home with his grandparents.

"His cute innocent expression stopped us."

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Subramanian

S Subramanian from Bengaluru has sent a picture of his granddaughter, Shokla, and grandson, Avyay, as they share a quick hug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Manoj Hemadri

Isn't Dr Manoj Hemadri's daughter Miranmaya Mounitha Manoj a cutie? She's just 17 months old now.

This Children's Day, share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your grandkids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. And share their masti bhara stories with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Children's Day). Don't forget to add your name and where you live.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com