Kermit the Frog delivered an inspiring commencement address on Thursday at the University of Maryland to celebrate the Class of 2025.

'Life is better when we leap together,' Kermit -- the legendary Muppet character -- told graduates.

IMAGE: 'As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice, if you're willing to listen to a frog: Stay connected to your dreams no matter how big, no matter how impossible they seem. The truth is, dreams are how we figure out where we want to go. And life is how we get there.' Photograph: University of Maryland/Instagram

IMAGE: 'An honor and joy to celebrate our graduating class with Kermit The Frog!' University of Maryland President Dr Darryll J Pines wrote.'His message of finding community, taking leaps together and making connections was an inspiration to us all.' Photograph: Dr Darryll J Pines/Instagram

IMAGE: Graduates celebrate a milestone achievement during the University of Maryland's main commencement ceremony, marking the culmination of their academic journey. Photograph: University of Maryland/Instagram

IMAGE: A graduate celebrates commencement at the University of Maryland with a creative headpiece -- Kermit the Frog perched playfully atop her cap, adding a touch of whimsy to the occasion. Photograph: University of Maryland/Instagram

IMAGE: A statue of Muppets' legendary creator Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog seated on a red granite bench at the University of Maryland, College Park, Henson's alma mater. Photograph: @univofmaryland/threads.com

IMAGE: A graduate takes a moment to explore campus merchandise, commemorating his academic journey at the University of Maryland. Photograph: @univofmaryland/threads.com

IMAGE: 'Welcoming the world's most famous frog, @KermitTheFrog, back home to #UMD! Excited anticipation across campus is high -- can't wait to hear his words of wisdom at Commencement.' Photograph: Dr Darryll J Pines/Instagram

IMAGE: A doctoral graduate walks proudly with his family at the University of Maryland commencement, celebrating academic achievement and shared joy. Photograph: @univofmaryland/threads.com

IMAGE: A graduate celebrates commencement at the University of Maryland, here and below. Photograph: University of Maryland/Instagram

