EXCLUSIVE! Ask Dr Ganesh Natarajan Your Career Qs

Dr Ganesh Natarajan will answer your questions as a Special Guru on rediffGURUS from May 26 to June 1.

All you need to do is create your account on rediffGURUS HERE and ask him what you want to know.

Dr Ganesh Natarajan is no stranger to leadership, transformation and innovation.

From steering APTECH and Zensar Technologies to global success, to co-founding 5F World, GTT Data and Lighthouse Communities, his career spans three decades of building businesses, mentoring leaders and as a social entrepreneur.

A former chairman of NASSCOM and Harvard Business School Club of India, a distinguished alumnus and gold medallist from BIT Ranchi and IIM Mumbai and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Bombay, Dr Natarajan has authored 14 books and inspired countless professionals across sectors.

He now chairs the board of Honeywell Automation India and his influence extends far beyond boardrooms.

And he's ready to answer your questions.

Do you want to know:

How can you grow in your career?

How more women can rise to leadership roles in India Inc?

How can you be a successful entrepreneur?

Are the challenges different for women and entrepreneurs?

How is leadership, and indeed the workplace, changing in the age of AI? What are the challenges and what are the opportunities?

What skills and attitudes do future-ready leaders need in a fast-changing tech world?

How do you upskill yourself so that AI does not make you obsolete?

Whether you are a young professional, entrepreneur or techie, please send in your questions and gain insights from someone who has been at the forefront of India's business and tech revolution.

Dr Natarajan will answer your questions as a Special Guru on rediffGURUS from May 26 to June 1.

All you need to do is create your account on rediffGURUS HERE and ask your questions.

Don't miss this opportunity!