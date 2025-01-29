'Rely On Your Intelligence, Not On AI'

'You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning but do not give up your own critical thinking.'

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani addresses students during the 12th convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Asserting that artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT are not a substitute for critical thinking, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on January 28 that India would progress only through its people's own intelligence, not through AI.

India will become the "most prosperous nation" in the world before the end of this century but this growth must not endanger the planet and the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy must be speeded up, Ambani, president of the Pandit Deendayal Energy University, told the 12th convocation.

'Talking of artificial intelligence, I have a piece of advice for our young students. Chat GPT ka zaroor istemaal karo. Lekin yaad rakho: Artificial buddhi se nahin, khud ki..

'You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning but do not give up your own critical thinking. You should definitely use ChatGPT but always remember that we can progress only through our own intelligence, not (through) artificial intelligence.'

'In this age of rapid technological advancement, the willingness to learn continuously is not an option; it is a must for survival and success.

'Therefore, embrace curiosity and never stop learning.'

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani's advice to graduating students at the Pandit Deendayal Energy University. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited

'I can clearly foresee that India will become the most prosperous nation in the world before the end of this century. But India, with other large economies, also has a big responsibility. We must not allow economic growth to endanger planet Earth and worsen the climate crisis," he said.

'Therefore the transition from fossil fuels to clean and green energy has to be accelerated.

'I am confident that green technologies and green enterprises can reverse ecological degradation and make our planet more beautiful, more liveable for future generations.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to become the greenest nation in the world, Ambani said, adding that 'this is the context in which PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University) should see its future role and responsibility'.

He listed his 'three main expectations from all of you in the PDEU Family.

'1. PDEU should further improve the quality of research and make it application-driven. We should especially focus on newer areas like bio-energy, which has the potential to help our farmers and boost employment opportunities.

'2. We should simultaneously increase our internal strengths and also forge national and global collaborations, so as to enhance our leading position in research and academics.

'3. The intersection of green energy, green materials and artificial intelligence is going to shape the future of humanity. I would like PDEU to gain a leading position in this synergy.'

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani and Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak at the 12th convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony.

In his address, Kotak urged students to pursue excellence, not money.

'Whatever you do in life, focus on quality and excellence. If we achieve both, the outcome of everything, including the financial outcome, will follow.

'Do not chase money, chase excellence. Financial results will be an outcome of the deep satisfaction you will enjoy.'