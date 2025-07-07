HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kareena's Kholapuris Join The Conversation

July 07, 2025 18:14 IST

Prada really put their foot in it when they featured India's Kolhapuri chappals in their latest show without any acknowledgement (clearly, collaboration wasn't even on the horizon).

Their decision not only ignored the footwear's heritage but also monetised a craft that's over 800 years old without benefiting its rightful custodians.

Now, Kareena Kapoor has thrown her weight behind the Kolhapuri chappals.

Wonder what Prada thinks of that!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Meanwhile, the Italian luxury fashion house has landed in legal trouble after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court, accusing Prada of using the GI (geographical-tagged) Kolhapuri chappals without permission.

Kolhapuri Chappals

IMAGE: The Kolhapuri chappals were spotted at the Prada Spring-Summer 2026 menswear collection during the Milan Fashion Week on June 22. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalov/Reuters

The GI tag, granted in 2019, protects the chappal's authenticity.

In a June 28 letter addressed to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Prada's head of corporate social responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli wrote, 'We acknowledge that the sandals... are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage,' reported Reuters(external link)

Kolhapuri Chappals

IMAGE: Originating from the Kolhapur region in Maharashtra, the unique design and robust construction of these chappals have been honed over generations. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Kolhapuri Chappals

IMAGE: They have been upgraded with a metallic finish to suit modern tastes. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Kolhapuri Chappals

IMAGE: Its distinctive T-strap and braided detailing has evolved over centuries, solidifying its place as an iconic symbol of Indian heritage. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kareena Kapoor Khan

