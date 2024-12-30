Kaamya Karthikeyan, 17, Makes History!

On December 24, 2024, Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class 12 student, became the youngest woman in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.

IMAGE: Kaamya Karthikeyan with the Tricolour at Vinson Massif, the highest mountain in Antarctica. Photographs: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class 12 student at the Navy Children School, Navy Nagar, Colaba in south Mumbai, has made history by becoming the youngest woman in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.

The plucky 17-year-old adventurer had already conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and her climbing career has culminated with her last climb of Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent Antarctica along with her father, Indian Navy Commander S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 1720 hours Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge on Christmas Eve, the Indian Navy said.

An extremely confident, well-spoken and multi-talented youngster -- she sings, she plays the guitar, she runs, she skis, she's an inspirational speaker -- Kaamya runs her own Instagram account at @kaamya.sahas where she details her wide-ranging exploits.

IMAGE: Kaamya, right, with her father, Indian Navy Commander S Karthikeyan pose for a picture with the national flag at Vinson Massif, as she scripted history by becoming the youngest woman in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents, on Sunday, December 24, 2024.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone. Taking to its official handle on X, the Navy posted, 'Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student at @IN_NCS Mumbai, scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.

'The Indian Navy congratulates Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone'.

The Navy Children School also congratulated Kaamya: 'Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class XII, Navy Children School, Mumbai, becomes the youngest female in the world to conquer the Seven Summits--the highest peaks on all seven continents! A moment of immense pride for NCS Mumbai!'

Kaamya was 16 when she scaled Mount Everest. She said she was seven when she took her first trek in Uttarakhand. Congratulations Kaamya!