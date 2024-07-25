News
Rs 10,000 Scholarship For College Education

Rs 10,000 Scholarship For College Education

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
July 25, 2024 09:50 IST
The Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation provides an annual scholarship of Rs 10,000 after Class 10 to meritorious students so that they can move ahead with their education.

Vidyadhan Scholarship Program for class 10 and 12 students in Maharashtra

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy PTI

The students are selected after completion of Class 10 through a rigorous selection process including a test and an interview.

The students are selected after completion of Class 10 through a rigorous selection process including a test and an interview.

Who can apply

  • The scholarship is open to students domiciled in Maharashtra who have completed their Class 10 board examination in 2024 from a recognised school in Maharashtra and have scored at least 85 per cent.
  • Their family's annual income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum.

How to apply

Students can apply free of cost on the website (external link).

Important date

July 31, 2024, is the last date to apply for the scholarship.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GETAHEAD
