Rs 10,000 Scholarship For College Education

The Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation provides an annual scholarship of Rs 10,000 after Class 10 to meritorious students so that they can move ahead with their education.



The Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation supports the college education of meritorious students from economically challenged families with an annual scholarship of Rs 10,000.

The students are selected after completion of Class 10 through a rigorous selection process including a test and an interview.

Who can apply

The scholarship is open to students domiciled in Maharashtra who have completed their Class 10 board examination in 2024 from a recognised school in Maharashtra and have scored at least 85 per cent.

Their family's annual income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum.

How to apply

Students can apply free of cost on the website (external link).

Important date

July 31, 2024, is the last date to apply for the scholarship.

