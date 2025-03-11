Interest-Free Scholarship For PG Studies In India And Abroad

Selected students will receive repayable interest-free financial assistance along with mentorship to pursue postgraduate studies in India or abroad.

What is the Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship programme?

The Narotam Sekhsaria scholarships for higher studies 2025-26 is designed for students with academic excellence who wish to pursue postgraduate studies in India or abroad.

It is a merit-based scholarship awarded to a select few who meet the high standards defined by the foundation.

Selected students will receive repayable, interest-free financial assistance along with mentorship to support them in navigating their academic and professional endeavours.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian national, residing in India.





Must be below the age of 30 years as on January 31, 2025.





Have graduated from an accredited Indian university.





Should be planning to pursue a postgraduate degree at a top-ranking institution in India or abroad, commencing Fall 2025.





Students in the final year of their degree course or those awaiting results are also eligible.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online on the official website HERE (external link).

Important dates

March 17 is the last date to apply for the scholarship.

Shortlisted candidates will need to attend interviews, which will be scheduled between April and June.

Selected scholars will also be required to attend an orientation programme in July.

Contact

For additional details and queries, you can write to pgscholarship@nsfoundation.co.in

