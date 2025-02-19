How To Apply For The DRDO Internship

The Defence Research and Development Organisation is inviting applications from graduates and post-graduates for DRDO internships in the defence and aerospace sectors.

What is the DRDO internship?

The Defence Research and Development Organisation internship is a prestigious opportunity offered by the DRDO to students and recent graduates interested in research and development in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Terms and conditions of the DRDO internship

Internship training is provided in areas relevant to the DRDO.





It provides the interns with opportunities to be associated with projects.





The students should correspond with the concerned labs/establishments as per their discipline through their institute/college.





The provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, do not apply to this scheme.





Internship training will be permitted subject to vacancies available at the labs and after approval by the lab director.





Interns will be permitted entry only to the unclassified areas of the DRDO labs/establishments.





The DRDO will in no way be obliged to offer employment to the students on completion of their training.





The DRDO will not be liable for any compensation in case of personal injury caused by any accident arising out of, and in the course of, any student's attachment to its labs/establishments.





The period of training is generally four weeks to six months, depending upon the type of course. However, this will be at the discretion of the lab director.

Who can apply

The DRDO internship is open to graduates/post-graduates in engineering/general sciences to participate in research and development activities carried out by the DRDO in fields relevant to the defence sector.

How to apply

Interested applicants can:

1. Select a DRDO lab or establishment

DRDO operates over 50 labs across India, each specialising in specific areas of defence research.

Candidates can visit the official DRDO website to explore available labs and choose the one that aligns with their academic background and interests.

2. Check if internship is available

After they identify the lab or establishment, they can check on the website if an internship is available or contact the administration to inquire about internship openings.

You may also refer to announcements and notifications about internships published in leading job portals.

3. Prepare a solid application

Your application must include your CV, a cover letter highlighting your academic proficiency, list of skills and why you want to apply for the internship, along with academic transcripts.

4. Submit your application online or via e-mail

Do ensure all documents are complete and submitted before the deadline.

Shortlisted candidates may be invited for an interview, either in person or virtually.

