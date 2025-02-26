Want To Study In South Korea?

The Seoul Metropolitan Government of the Republic of Korea is inviting applications from Indian students in the fields of science and engineering for the Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025.

The Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025 offers talented individuals the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at top universities in Seoul, South Korea.

The selection will be for enrolment in the master’s programmes starting in September 2025.

The final selection result will be announced in July 2025.

The courses will be conducted in English.

Note: The ministry of education, government of India, is not involved in the nomination or selection process. The final decision will be made by the donor country, South Korea.

Scholarship benefits

The full tuition fee will be covered (50 per cent by SMG, 50 per cent by the university)

The student will be given KRW 1,000,000 per month for living expenses.

A one-time economy class flight ticket to Korea.

Actual cost of health insurance premiums for the previous month.

Assistance with employment or entrepreneurial activities in Korea after completing the graduate programme.

Who can apply?

Applicants must be born after 1985.

Graduates or students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in science and engineering from one of the top 100 Indian universities as per the latest NIRF rankings.

This scholarship is available for Indian nationals only.

The applicant must have obtained the following grades:

A percentage score of 80 per cent or higher or top 20 per cent of the class

CGPA: 2.64/4.0, 2.80/4.3, 2.91/4.5, 3.23/5.0 and above (as per GKS criteria)

Selection process

The selection will be conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Scholarship Foundation. The embassy of India, Seoul, has no involvement in the selection process.

Participating universities

1. Kyung Hee University

2. Korea University

3. Kwangwoon University

4. Seokyeong University

5. Seoul National University of Science and Technology

6. University of Seoul

7. Sungkyunkwan University

8. Sookmyung Women’s University (female candidates only)

9. Soongsil University

How to apply?

The original signed application form, along with all supporting documents must be apostilled in India and sent by post/courier to the embassy of India, Seoul.

The address for submitting the application is:

Ms Ananya Agarwal

Head of Chancery

Embassy of India, Seoul

101, Dokseodang-ro, Yongsan-gu

Seoul, Republic of Korea. Pin code 04419

For any queries or clarifications, please send an email to: hoc.seoul@mea.gov.in (CC: com3.seoul@mea.gov.in)

Do ensure all documents are complete and submitted before the deadline.

Shortlisted candidates may be invited for an interview, either in person or virtually.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 14.

The final selection result will be announced in July.

The master's programme will start in September.

