Rediff.com  » Getahead » How To Study At Harvard For Free

How To Study At Harvard For Free

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
May 22, 2024 10:55 IST
How to apply for Aspire Leaders Programme 2024

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aspire Institute

The Aspire Leaders Programme welcomes low-income, first-generation college students and recent graduates from around the world to join a free online interactive leadership development journey that is manageable along your other commitments.

The 14-week online programme is offered by the Aspire Institute.

Selected students can get free access to training modules and live sessions by Harvard faculty.

Who can apply?

To be eligible to apply for the programme, you must:

  • Be a student aged between 18 and 29 years old.
  • Belong to a low-income background (annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakh).
  • Be a first-generation college student or recent graduate but not enrolled in a graduate programme.
  • Have intermediate level proficiency in the English language.

How to apply

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to send in your applications is July 3, 2024.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GETAHEAD
