How To Get A $40K Scholarship To Study In Australia

The Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme is inviting applications from interested students to study at the University of Sydney in Australia.

A total of 28 scholarships are available for Indian students who have been classified as international students and have applied to an undergraduate or postgraduate programme at the University of Sydney but haven't commenced studies yet.

The 28 scholarships that will be awarded annually consist of:

Three $40,000 scholarships per annum for any undergraduate degree of up to four years.

Ten $20,000 first-year scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Fifteen $10,000 first-year scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Who can apply

To apply for the scholarship, you must:

Be an international student as defined in the Higher Education Support Act 2003. This excludes Australian citizens and Australian permanent residents.

Hold Indian citizenship and be a current resident in India.

Have applied for but not yet commenced an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree at the University of Sydney at the time of application for the award.

Note: You are not eligible if you have previously held a University of Sydney India Scholarship.

How to apply

Interested candidates can click HERE (external link) to apply.

Important dates

The last date to send in your applications is June 2, 2024.

