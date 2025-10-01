How To Apply For UK's Chevening Scholarship 2025

Candidates shortlisted for the Chevening Scholarship 2025 will receive a fully funded scholarship to study in the United Kingdom for a year.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chevening.org

What is it about?

The Chevening Scholarships 2026-27 is an opportunity provided by the government of the United Kingdom in collaboration with UK universities to provide financial assistance to Indian students with outstanding leadership and influencing skills who wish to pursue a one-year master's degree in any subject at any UK university.

Selected candidates will receive a fully funded scholarship for a year for the course along with the following benefits:

University course tuition fees

A monthly stipend

Travel costs to and from the UK

An arrival allowance

A homeward departure allowance

The cost of one visa application

A travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK

Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory (this includes India)

Hold an undergraduate degree that enables entry into a postgraduate programme at a UK university before applying

Have at least two years of work experience (equivalent to 2,800 hours)

Return to India for a minimum of two years after the scholarship ends

Please note:

Applicants who hold refugee status in a Chevening-eligible country are also eligible for a scholarship.

Only work experience gained after the date of graduation will count towards the two-year requirement.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online HERE.

The last date to submit your application is October 7.

The date for interview is scheduled between March and April 2026.

The offer letter deadline is July 9, 2026.