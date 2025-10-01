HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Apply For UK's Chevening Scholarship 2025

How To Apply For UK's Chevening Scholarship 2025

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 14:38 IST

x

Candidates shortlisted for the Chevening Scholarship 2025 will receive a fully funded scholarship to study in the United Kingdom for a year.

chevening UK scholarship 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chevening.org

What is it about?

The Chevening Scholarships 2026-27 is an opportunity provided by the government of the United Kingdom in collaboration with UK universities to provide financial assistance to Indian students with outstanding leadership and influencing skills who wish to pursue a one-year master's degree in any subject at any UK university.

Selected candidates will receive a fully funded scholarship for a year for the course along with the following benefits:

  • University course tuition fees
  • A monthly stipend
  • Travel costs to and from the UK
  • An arrival allowance
  • A homeward departure allowance
  • The cost of one visa application
  • A travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK

Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must:

  • Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory (this includes India)
  • Hold an undergraduate degree that enables entry into a postgraduate programme at a UK university before applying
  • Have at least two years of work experience (equivalent to 2,800 hours)
  • Return to India for a minimum of two years after the scholarship ends

Please note:

  • Applicants who hold refugee status in a Chevening-eligible country are also eligible for a scholarship.
  • Only work experience gained after the date of graduation will count towards the two-year requirement.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online HERE.

The last date to submit your application is October 7.

The date for interview is scheduled between March and April 2026.

The offer letter deadline is July 9, 2026.

chevening scholarship

REDIFF GETAHEAD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Share Your H1B Visa Story: How It Will Affect You
Share Your H1B Visa Story: How It Will Affect You
Want To Study AI Abroad?
Want To Study AI Abroad?
Study Abroad: Avoid These Visa Mistakes!
Study Abroad: Avoid These Visa Mistakes!
Want To Study In The UK? You Can Do It From India
Want To Study In The UK? You Can Do It From India
Why Fewer Indians Are Studying Abroad
Why Fewer Indians Are Studying Abroad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 2

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

VIDEOS

Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi Temple in Huge Numbers on Maha Navami!2:29

Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi Temple in Huge Numbers on...

Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhpur temple11:10

Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhpur temple

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan Celebrate in Style1:58

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV