Want To Study AI Abroad?

'For tech fields like AI-DS, the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia are popular due to their strong research and industry links', says rediffGURU Dr Karan Gupta.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Are you planning to study abroad?

Or planning to move back to India?

Or struggling to find a job after your graduation?

rediffGURU Dr Karan Gupta, an internationally recognised education counsellor, TEDx speaker and the founder of Karan Gupta Consulting, offers expert advice and guidance on you can choose the right course and career.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karan Gupta HERE.

A: Hi Sir. My daughter is interested in studying abroad. She has finished her class 12 and joined AI-DS (artificial intelligence and data science) at Amrita Bangalore now.

Which country is good for her higher studies?

If she wants to do her graduation, is it wise to do it abroad?

And what is the admission process for foreign university campuses that are likely to start campuses in India in 2026 as per NEP/UGC?

If your daughter is already in her first year at Amrita, she can either continue here and plan her master's abroad or transfer after one or two years through credit transfer or exchange programmes.

For tech fields like AI-DS, the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia are popular due to strong research and industry links.

Doing the full UG abroad is possible, but it's more expensive and requires early planning -- applications usually start a year in advance with tests like SAT/IELTS/TOEFL, strong academics and extracurriculars.

Regarding foreign universities opening campuses in India from 2026 under NEP/UGC, these will offer global curricula locally but details on which universities will come are still awaited.

Anonymous: Hello I'm 28, a commerce graduate.

I used to be self-employed but things aren't working for me. I need to restart my journey. Where should I start from?

At 28, you still have plenty of time to restart. Start by assessing your strengths, interests and the skills you already have from your business experience.

Decide if you want to upskill for a job or pivot to a new field -- short courses in finance, digital marketing business analytics or tech can open doors quickly.

Update your CV to highlight transferable skills like problem-solving and client management.

Begin networking, applying for entry to mid-level roles and be open to internships or project work to rebuild momentum.

Hello sir!! My daughter completed class 10 in India and class 11 & 12 in Canada.

As we are moving back please give suggestions to proceed.

She is an MPC student and is interested in CSE. Your advice will helps us a lot. Thanks in advance

Since your daughter has completed 11th and 12th in Canada with MPC, she'll be eligible for Indian universities through various routes. If she wants to pursue CSE, the main options are:

1. National level exams -- JEE Main/Advanced for IITs, NITs, IIITs

2. State/Private universities -- VIT, SRM, Manipal, PES, etc. which also have strong CSE programmes

3. Direct admission routes -- Some private universities accept SAT/board scores

I'd suggest she attempts JEE Main for wider options but also keeps a backup with private universities. Since she's interested in CSE, focus on institutes with a strong placement and coding culture.