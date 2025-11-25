How To Apply For A 100 Per Cent Scholarship

Indian students who have scored over 98 per cent marks in classes 10 and 12 are eligible for Ashoka University's Achievers' Merit Scholarship.

The Ashoka University Achievers' Merit Scholarships 2026 offered by Ashoka University aims to recognise and reward students who have achieved an outstanding academic performance in their school board examinations (CBSE and ICSE/ISC).

Selected students will receive an award of up to 100 per cent of their tuition fee.

Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Have scored 98 per cent or above in CBSE or ICSE/ISC board exams (Class X and Class XII) -- either in the final or predicted scores.

Have a strong performance in the Ashoka University holistic admissions process.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.





Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 26.

