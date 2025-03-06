Do You Want To Intern Abroad?

The Inlaks-Ravi Sankaran Internship for field biology, ecology and conservation is inviting applications from young applicants with bold and unconventional ideas for tackling conservation problems.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Inlaks Foundation

What is it?

The purpose of the The Inlaks-Ravi Sankaran Internship is for recipients to gain experience and insight in field ecology and conservation beyond a regular academic programme and to facilitate interaction with the larger international community involved in conservation science and implementation.

The programme will support one to two candidates.

It includes a stipend, internship fees (if any) and return airfare up to $10,000 in total.

The internship must be for a minimum of six weeks to a maximum of three months.

It must be utilised, within nine months of the date on which it was awarded, with an international university research group, NGO, government agency or organisation known for its work in conservation science and practice.

Who can apply

The applicant must be an Indian passport holder currently residing in India.





The applicant must be born on or after January 1, 1995.





Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any subject.





They must demonstrate a deep interest in wildlife ecology and conservation through prior involvement in this field; they must strongly justify how the opportunity will further conservation in India.





The foundation particularly seeks young applicants with bold and unconventional ideas for tackling conservation problems.

The applications will be screened by a committee of experts and shortlisted candidates will be informed.

An online interview will be conducted with the shortlisted candidates.

Important date

The last date to apply for the internship is noon, March 31.

Contact

For any queries or additional information, you can write to submissions@inlaksfoundation.org.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.