Does Your Accent Affect Test Scores?

Three out of five test-takers believe that removing their Indian accents while speaking English will positively impact test scores.

Over 62 per cent of English test-takers in India believe that their Indian accent would negatively impact their speaking test outcomes while over 74 per cent feel that their appearance might impact their test score when a human examiner is involved, according to a Pearson survey.

The report revealed insights from a social perception survey conducted by the Pearson Test of English for study, work and migration visas.

Revealing stark insights about test-takers' perceptions of biases -- particularly those related to looks, accents and appearances -- the report highlights the need for fairer systems that focus solely on learners' knowledge and abilities.

The results are based on a survey of 1,000 respondents who have taken or are planning to take an English proficiency test for work, study or migration purposes.

Ninety-six per cent of the respondents had experienced an English language test with a human examiner.

According to the survey, 59 per cent of the respondents believe that they will be treated differently based on their skin colour, calling out their fear of unconscious favouritism extended towards people with lighter skin.

Almost 64 per cent of the respondents believe that they can create a wrong impression based on how they dress.

These perceptions are especially strong among test-takers in Maharashtra, where 67 per cent carry this belief.

Job roles and educational background are also feared to impact how people are treated, with seven in ten respondents, especially those in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, believing they will be treated with more respect if they have a prestigious job or a strong educational background.

According to the survey, over three out of five (63 per cent) test-takers, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, believe that removing their Indian accents while speaking English will positively impact test scores.

One's external appearance is also believed to impact outcomes. Punjab feels this most strongly, with 77 per cent of respondents from the state believing appearance can impact the outcomes of their speaking test.

"For many years in India, people's insecurities with their accents and appearances have determined the opportunities available to them, ultimately impacting their earning potential," said Prabhul Ravindran, director of English Language Learning, Pearson India.

"We have seen this play out even in the most critical situations where people's futures are often at stake. The English language testing and the broader global mobility space are not immune to these challenges." Ravindran added.

"However, at Pearson, we are transforming this landscape. Our evaluation system leverages responsible AI and language experts and to focus solely on assessing language proficiency, free from face-to-face interviews with technology that recognises more than 125 accents," Ravindran stated.

"By designing a test that eliminates biases and emphasises English skills, we aim to foster a positive and inclusive environment where everyone has a fair opportunity to chase their dreams," Ravindran added.

Nearly two in three (64 per cent) respondents think that having a certain accent can help them get a better score in the speaking test.

Thirty-five per cent of the respondents, including those in Tamil Nadu, believe an American accent contributes to better test scores, while 21 per cent, especially those in Uttar Pradesh, say a British accent will play to their advantage.

Over three in four (76 per cent) also believe that they can create a "professional" experience by dressing up formally, leading to higher scores.

Versant by Pearson is an English Language assessment tool that accurately and efficiently evaluates candidates' English language proficiency, assisting businesses in hiring the best talent suited for their needs.

According to the Global English Proficiency Report by Pearson launched last month, India ranks above the global average in speaking English with Delhi leading the chart followed by Rajasthan.

The report cited that while India's average English skills score (52) is lower than the global average (57), the country's English speaking score (57) is higher (54) than the global average.

