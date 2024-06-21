It's Cocktails Time, Folks!

It's nearly 5 pm... Time for a selection of TGIF cocktails. Get creative with vodka, gin and tequila.

You don't have to be a seasoned bartender to pull off a flamboyant cocktail hour for friends and family.

A Sunday Kind of Love

Serves: 1

Ingredients

50 ml gin

20 ml jackfruit crush, available online (or substitute with guava or mango cordial)

10 ml lime juice

Coconut water soda, to top up (please see the note below)

Highball glass

Long block of ice or ice cubes

Pink candy floss, optional, available online

Method

Pour the jackfruit cordial, lime juice, gin into the highball glass.

Add a long block of ice or ice cubes.

Give it a light stir.

Top it up with coconut water soda.

Garnish with some pink candy floss and serve.

Editor's Note: For the coconut water soda, blend till smooth the tender malai and water of 1 fresh coconut in a mixer/blender along with 1 to 2 tbsp sugar and few ice cubes. Transfer into a bowl. Mix in 1 cup soda water. Add more soda if needed.

Picante el Mango

Serves: 2

Ingredients

45 ml tequila

45 ml mango salsa mix (please see the recipe below)

20 ml lime juice

15 ml agave syrup, available online

1 cucumber, peeled, chopped into tiny cubes

6 pickled whole jalapenos (jalapenos are very spicy, reduce per taste)

Cocktail shaker

Ice

2 old-fashioned glasses

Pinch salt for the rim of the glass

Slice of mango, to garnish

Mango salsa mix

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, washed and cleaned

Handful fresh pudina or mint leaves, washed and cleaned

60 ml fresh neebu or lime juice

1 tsp red chilly powder

250 ml mango juice, canned or fresh

Method

For the mango salsa mix

Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or mixer and strain.

Keep aside.

For the cocktail

Add the mango salsa paste and all the cocktail ingredients, except the cucumbers and the jalapenos, into a shaker.

Add some ice and shake well.

Strain into 2 old-fashioned glasses full of ice and rimmed with the salt.

Garnish with a slice of fresh mango and serve.

Filter Coffee Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

45 ml vodka

15 ml coffee liqueur

30 ml filter coffee reduction

10 ml vanilla syrup

Pinch salt

Cocktail shaker

Ice

Martini glass or coupe glass (like a martini glass, with a wider bowl)

Coffee beans

Method

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Add some ice and shake well to combine.

Pour into a chilled martini or coupe glass.

Garnish with coffee beans and serve.

Recipes courtesy: Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and Patron.