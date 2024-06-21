News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » It's Cocktails Time, Folks!

It's Cocktails Time, Folks!

By REDIFF FOOD
June 21, 2024 13:04 IST
It's nearly 5 pm... Time for a selection of TGIF cocktails. Get creative with vodka, gin and tequila.

You don't have to be a seasoned bartender to pull off a flamboyant cocktail hour for friends and family.

A Sunday Kind of Love

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 50 ml gin
  • 20 ml jackfruit crush, available online (or substitute with guava or mango cordial)
  • 10 ml lime juice
  • Coconut water soda, to top up (please see the note below)
  • Highball glass
  • Long block of ice or ice cubes
  • Pink candy floss, optional, available online

Method

  • Pour the jackfruit cordial, lime juice, gin into the highball glass. 
    Add a long block of ice or ice cubes.
    Give it a light stir.
    Top it up with coconut water soda.
    Garnish with some pink candy floss and serve.

Editor's Note: For the coconut water soda, blend till smooth the tender malai and water of 1 fresh coconut in a mixer/blender along with 1 to 2 tbsp sugar and few ice cubes. Transfer into a bowl. Mix in 1 cup soda water. Add more soda if needed.

Picante el Mango

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 45 ml tequila
  • 45 ml mango salsa mix (please see the recipe below)
  • 20 ml lime juice
  • 15 ml agave syrup, available online
  • 1 cucumber, peeled, chopped into tiny cubes
  • 6 pickled whole jalapenos (jalapenos are very spicy, reduce per taste)
  • Cocktail shaker
  • Ice
  • 2 old-fashioned glasses
  • Pinch salt for the rim of the glass
  • Slice of mango, to garnish

Mango salsa mix

  • Handful fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, washed and cleaned
  • Handful fresh pudina or mint leaves, washed and cleaned
  • 60 ml fresh neebu or lime juice
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • 250 ml mango juice, canned or fresh

Method

For the mango salsa mix

  • Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or mixer and strain.
    Keep aside. 

For the cocktail

  • Add the mango salsa paste and all the cocktail ingredients, except the cucumbers and the jalapenos, into a shaker.
    Add some ice and shake well. 
    Strain into 2 old-fashioned glasses full of ice and rimmed with the salt.
    Garnish with a slice of fresh mango and serve.

Coffee martini

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Charles Haynes/Wikimedia Commons

Filter Coffee Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 45 ml vodka
  • 15 ml coffee liqueur
  • 30 ml filter coffee reduction
  • 10 ml vanilla syrup
  • Pinch salt
  • Cocktail shaker
  • Ice
  • Martini glass or coupe glass (like a martini glass, with a wider bowl)
  • Coffee beans

Method

  • Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
    Add some ice and shake well to combine.
    Pour into a chilled martini or coupe glass.
    Garnish with coffee beans and serve.

Recipes courtesy: Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and Patron. 

 
REDIFF FOOD
