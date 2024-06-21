It's Cocktails Time, Folks!

It's nearly 5 pm... Time for a selection of TGIF cocktails. Get creative with vodka, gin and tequila.
You don't have to be a seasoned bartender to pull off a flamboyant cocktail hour for friends and family.
A Sunday Kind of Love
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 50 ml gin
- 20 ml jackfruit crush, available online (or substitute with guava or mango cordial)
- 10 ml lime juice
- Coconut water soda, to top up (please see the note below)
- Highball glass
- Long block of ice or ice cubes
- Pink candy floss, optional, available online
Method
- Pour the jackfruit cordial, lime juice, gin into the highball glass.
Add a long block of ice or ice cubes.
Give it a light stir.
Top it up with coconut water soda.
Garnish with some pink candy floss and serve.
Editor's Note: For the coconut water soda, blend till smooth the tender malai and water of 1 fresh coconut in a mixer/blender along with 1 to 2 tbsp sugar and few ice cubes. Transfer into a bowl. Mix in 1 cup soda water. Add more soda if needed.
Picante el Mango
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 45 ml tequila
- 45 ml mango salsa mix (please see the recipe below)
- 20 ml lime juice
- 15 ml agave syrup, available online
- 1 cucumber, peeled, chopped into tiny cubes
- 6 pickled whole jalapenos (jalapenos are very spicy, reduce per taste)
- Cocktail shaker
- Ice
- 2 old-fashioned glasses
- Pinch salt for the rim of the glass
- Slice of mango, to garnish
Mango salsa mix
- Handful fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, washed and cleaned
- Handful fresh pudina or mint leaves, washed and cleaned
- 60 ml fresh neebu or lime juice
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- 250 ml mango juice, canned or fresh
Method
For the mango salsa mix
- Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or mixer and strain.
Keep aside.
For the cocktail
- Add the mango salsa paste and all the cocktail ingredients, except the cucumbers and the jalapenos, into a shaker.
Add some ice and shake well.
Strain into 2 old-fashioned glasses full of ice and rimmed with the salt.
Garnish with a slice of fresh mango and serve.
Filter Coffee Martini
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 45 ml vodka
- 15 ml coffee liqueur
- 30 ml filter coffee reduction
- 10 ml vanilla syrup
- Pinch salt
- Cocktail shaker
- Ice
- Martini glass or coupe glass (like a martini glass, with a wider bowl)
- Coffee beans
Method
- Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
Add some ice and shake well to combine.
Pour into a chilled martini or coupe glass.
Garnish with coffee beans and serve.
Recipes courtesy: Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and Patron.