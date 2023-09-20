'Can Yoga Help Reduce Acidity?'

Post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Radhika Iyer HERE.

Anonymous: Mam can yoga asanas help reduce acidity? What exercises should I follow?

While Yoga will not directly treat acid reflux, it will help lower stress, which contributes to having an acid reflux.

Practicing asanas will, over a period of time, help you greatly because yoga postures will help correct your alignment.

Asanas like the Downward Facing Dog or Ashok mukhya svanasana and Standing Forward Fold or pada hastasana can help relieve the pressure on your stomach and esophagus and prevent the onset of acid reflux.

Anonymous: How to control fatty liver effectively by ayurvedic means at fast pace?

Ans: Namaste!

Taking triphala could definitely help you. It is a great blend of three fruits: amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki which are known for their high antioxidant content and their ability to cleanse and detoxify the liver.

There are many other medicinal plants & herbs that are highly recommended in Ayurveda to treat fatty liver, but I suggest you consult with an Ayurveda specialist to help you out.

Their suggestions will help you treat this disease effectively and more efficiently.

Anonymous: Hello Doctor, My wife aged 51 is diagnosed with SLE and she is losing protein in her urine. She has been taking wysolone for SLE and MMF for stopping protein loss in urine. Due to constant taking of medicine, she has developed sugar. She became very weak and her body starts shivering. She walks but with someone's support. She has severe backache. Could she take Ayurvedic Treatment/Homeopathic treatment along with Allopathy? Please suggest any Paranayam and yoga for treatment of her diseases. Will she have to take medicine throughout life ? Thanks & Regards

Namaste!! I am so sorry to hear about your wife. Lupus is not an easy disease to deal with and I know you all along with her must be dealing with this with pain. I will pray she recovers soon.

Naturopathy is known to do wonders in this field. I suggest you look up good naturopathy doctors in your area and start with changing what she eats first. You can continue with the Allopathic treatment alongside. Everything on our body is interconnected; therefore, this one condition is affecting so many other parts of the body. Yoga, pranayam and meditation can cure many diseases of practiced sincerely and regularly.

I suggest you start her off on a simple Yogasanas routine asap. Even though it seems almost impossible, I suggest you take her on short walks every single day. Staying close to nature, eating organic and fresh foods, meditating and spending time reading or listening to music will help the body cope with this disease.

Anxiety, blood in urine, clinical depression, face rash, flare, headache, joint stiffness, sensitivity to light, swelling, water retention, or weight loss may well be very commonly occurring symptoms for her.

Learn as much as you can about lupus and what you can do to feel better. But, talking to your friends and family to help them understand what is happening to your wife’s body will also help. Taking a break from focusing on the disease and spending some time doing activities you enjoy is highly recommended.

Subhash: Have L1 L2 L3 L4 L5 spine Gaps Disc bulges in all the vertebrae from March Doing Physiotherapy and yoga from March No improvement Stopped taking Tea as suggested Do not take any fried or sweet too Please suggest Can share the mri report

Namaste! So sorry for this condition. Remember that your body posture says a lot about your spine health. Simply said, you need to strengthen the core! It will take time but this is the best solution.

Keep Practicing Yoga and definitely continue physiotherapy, both of these will help you recuperate. Especially, Bhujangasana or the cobra pose will help if you practice it correctly for 5 to 10 minutes daily.

Don’t bend waist down and don’t sit down on the floor. Sleeping in a hard surface will ease your pain gradually. You can also have a tablespoon of soaked Methi or Fenugreek seeds early morning, this is an age old practice to improve bone health.

Soak in the early morning sun, this will help build bone health. Most importantly, do not worry. The body is asking you to help it rest and recover and that is something you must focus on.

Rajesh: Madam I am suffering bloating and my mouth get choked due to bloating at night. Which pranayam or exercise I do to overcome from this. This is from long time. kindly suggest?

Namaste Rajesh bhai, You need to consult a good Ayurvedic physician in your area. Internal cleansing of the body through panchakarma treatment will immensely help. Only when your metabolism starts to function well, will your body respond to breath work. Your doshas need to be balanced and Ayurveda is the best way to do this. Hope this will help.

P.S: Anulom-Vilom Pranayam will help a lot.

