Is Gillette's new ad anti-men?

IMAGE: A scene from Gillette's 'We Believe' ad shows a male employee inappropriately touching a female co-worker.

Gillette released its new ad campaign on January 13 with the tagline 'We believe: The Best Men Can Be'.

The tagline has the Internet divided.

The provocative ad (external link) begins by showing a series of incidents highlighting toxic male behaviour.

From bullying to catcalling and men objectifying women, the ad highlights negative masculine behaviour.

Through the ad, Gillette wants you to think if this is 'the best a man can get' -- also the brand's tagline for 30 years now.

The 1 minute 48 seconds long ad also shows the same negative incidents with corrected behaviour to show how men can intervene at the source and change things and society at large.

From taking a stand against bullying and abusive behaviour at work, Gillette, through its new advertisement, wants men to believe that the definition of a good man has changed.

IMAGE: '"Boys will be boys?" Isn't it time we stopped excusing bad behaviour?' Gillette posted on Twitter.

Within 48 hours of the video going live, it had reached 12 million viewers on YouTube. But the reactions to the campaign have been diverse.

While some applauded the brand for taking a stand against toxic masculinity, others felt the campaign was anti-men and vowed to boycott the razor brand altogether.

Huffington Post founder CEO Arianna Huffington and American model and author Chrissy Teigen were among the first who came out in Gilette's support.

'I've been using a men's Gillette razor since I was 14. Gillette was the first major company to hire me when I was kind of known as a risky little b for brands. I still use a gillette fusion razor and I still get so much joy from a fresh blade. In closing, I love you, Gillette' Chrissy tweeted.

Truffle Fries tweeted a picture of him dumping his Gillette razor, saying: 'This was the #Gillette razor I was sent on my 18th birthday. It's been with me through basic training, four deployments, and seven moves. I've used it almost everyday for the past 15 years. But since @Gillette thinks I'm a bad person, I'm throwing it away. #BoycottGillette'.

