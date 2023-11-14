News
Is Diabetes Curable? Ask rediffGURUS

Is Diabetes Curable? Ask rediffGURUS

By rediffGURUS
November 14, 2023 12:39 IST
Are you at risk of diabetes?
Do you want to know how you can manage your lifestyle better and fight the condition?
On World Diabetes Day, you can pose questions about diabetes to our health experts on rediffGURUS.

Post your questions on diabetes to health experts on rediffGURUS

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

One in 10 individuals around the world is at risk of diabetes.

India is among the top 10 countries with highest prevalence of Type 1 diabetes according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

A chronic disease, diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin produced by the body.

Diabetes, which can lead to obesity, high blood pressure and other health issues, is slowly affecting young and old alike.

On November 14, World Diabetes Day, it is important for all of us to realise how diabetes affects the body and take necessary precautions to reduce the side effects.

Have you recently been diagnosed with diabetes?

How does one test to know if you have diabetes or not?

What are some of the symptoms that you shouldn't ignore?

Can diabetes be cured with a balanced diet, regular medication and exercise?

If you have a family history of diabetes, what can you do to stay healthy and avoid getting the disease yourself?

You can pose all your doubts and questions regarding diabetes to our health experts.

Dr Bikky Chaurasia is a diabetologist and a consultant in general medicine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
You can post your questions for Dr Chaurasia HERE.

Dr Ashit Hegde is consultant physician, internal medicine and critical care expert at the P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre.
You can post your questions for Dr Hegde HERE.

Dr Karthiyayani Mahadevan is a general physician, head, wellness and well-being for senior citizens at Columbia Pacific Communities.
You can post your questions for Dr Mahadevan HERE.

Komal Jethmalani is a dietician and nutritionist who specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.
You can post your questions for Komal HERE.

Roopashree Sharma, a qualified yoga trainer and naturopathy enthusiast, is the founder of Atharvanlife.
You can post your questions for Roopashree HERE.

Namita Piparaya is a wellness coach and founder of Yoganama.
You can post your questions for Namita HERE.

'Air Pollution Leads To Type 2 Diabetes'

'Air Pollution Leads To Type 2 Diabetes'

Who's At Greater Risk Of Diabetes?

Who's At Greater Risk Of Diabetes?

