Interested In Maths? Apply For The PROMYS Scholarship

January 14, 2025 14:24 IST

The Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists 2025 offers a full scholarship for its six week residential programme.

PROMYS India (Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists) 2025 scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy PROMYS India

The PROMYS (Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists) India 2025 is a unique scholarship opportunity in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, for students from classes 9 to 12.

The residential programme will run between May 11 and June 21, 2025. 

The selected students will be awarded a full scholarship covering all tuition, housing and meals for the six weeks of the programme.

Applicants can also apply for additional need-based funding for travel and laundry.

Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must:

  • Be at least 15 years old by May 11, 2025.

  • Be in secondary or higher secondary school in class 9 to 12 (or class 11 or 12 or doing their pre-university course (PUC)).

  • Have completed (or are currently in) Class 9 before the start of the programme.

  • Be attending government-funded schools/government-aided private schools/unaided private/independent schools/sixth form colleges/home schools/other types of secondary and higher secondary schools across India.

How to apply

Interested students can visit the official website or click on this link.

Important dates

The last date to submit your application online is January 15, 2025.

PROMYS India Scholarship 2025

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

