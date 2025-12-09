Want Rs 50,000 FFE Tech Scholarship?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elements Interactive/Pexels

The Foundation of Excellence is inviting applications from engineering students to apply for its merit scholarship.

As part of the programme, selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 for the complete duration of their course (4/5 years), along with comprehensive skilling opportunities in English, technical, leadership, and aspirational programmes.

Who can apply

Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of BE/BTech, five-year integrated MTech, MBBS, or five-year law programme for the 2025-26 academic year.

Must have passed Class 12 or equivalent (ISC/CBSE) in 2023 or later with a minimum of 70 per cent marks.

Students must have taken admission into a professional degree program through general/open merit rank in a state/national-level entrance examination or counselling process.

Family income should not exceed Rs 300,000 from all sources.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2025.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.