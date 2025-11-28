Indians Still Lead US Student Influx

Indian students represented 31 per cent of the total in the academic year 2024-2025, while Chinese students accounted for 23 per cent.

This illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

International students comprised 6 per cent of the US' total higher education population, the highest ever, in the academic year 2024-2025 (August-May), according to the latest report by the New York-based Institute of International Education.

This assumes significance as the Donald Trump administration has made it more difficult to obtain student visas, despite the US president admitting that foreign students are a 'good business' proposition for the country's education system.

Over 30% international students are Indians

The number of international students in the US more than doubled from 0.54 million in the academic year 2000-2001 to 1.17 million in 2024-2025, with India as the leading place of origin and China in second place.

Indian students represented 31 per cent of the total in the academic year 2024-25, while Chinese students accounted for 23 per cent.

Indians nearly half of foreign students pursuing OPT

Around 49 per cent of foreign students undergoing Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the US in 2024-2025 were Indians, which was double the percentage in 2014-2015.

3 out of 4 Indians studying pursue STEM courses

Indians had the highest share of students pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses, at nearly 75 per cent, among the top five countries of origin of international students in the US in 2024-2025.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff