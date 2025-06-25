IGNOU Launches MSc Home Science In Community Development

The MSc in home science, with a specialisation in community development and extension management, is for students aspiring to work on community-based projects in health, education, livelihoods and social change.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IGNOU website

What is it about?

The MSc in home science (community development and extension management) programme aims to equip learners with interdisciplinary knowledge and practical competencies for roles in community outreach, extension services, project planning and development communication.

The programme, available in English through the open and distance learning mode by the School of Continuing Education, focuses on empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to initiatives related to gender equity, maternal and child health, behavioural change and rural development.

Who can apply

The programme is open to graduates from any discipline, especially those from:

Home Science/Community sciences

Social sciences

Behavioural sciences

General sciences

It is ideal for individuals aspiring to become development practitioners, project managers or extension workers in the social sector.

Course content

The two-year MSc programme combines theoretical learning with hands-on experience, requiring the completion of 80 credits. Students will study key subjects including development communication, advocacy, resource mobilisation, gender mainstreaming, maternal and child health and community-based research.

In the first year, the curriculum covers foundational topics such as development theory, community organisation, ICT tools for development and participatory approaches. A field project and an elective (gender studies or rural development) are also part of the coursework.

In the second year, students delve into advanced areas like training and development, social and behavioural change, maternal and child health management and research methodology. A major research project and a second elective complete the academic requirements.

Last date

July 15

How to apply

Interested candidates can click HERE to apply.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.