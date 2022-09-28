India's Enemies Beware, Tejaswi's Here

Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi Ranga Rao -- the Indian Air Force's first woman Sukhoi Su-30 Weapon System Operator -- has been posted at the IAF's Tezpur airbase in Sonitpur, Assam.

The WSOs are the specialised officers who accompany fighter pilots on the multirole Su-30 fighter aircraft to control its sensors and armaments to fire at hostile targets.

"There've been brilliant women before who broke the glass ceiling and paved the way for us to achieve our dreams...our pilots in the eastern sector are ready to respond to any eventuality," the flight lieutenant told ANI.

IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi at the IAF's Tezpur airbase. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi with ALH Dhruv Mark 3 pilots Flight Lieutenants Ani Awasthi and A Nain at the Tezpur airbase.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com