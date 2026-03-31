'Indian Weddings Have Deep Meaning Behind Every Ritual'

'Weddings are full of emotional moments,' says Wedding Photographer Himanshu Patel. 'And they unfold naturally. If you are patient and attentive, those moments will come to you.'
Whether it's a celebrity wedding or an intimate ceremony, the emotions remain universal, admits Himanshu Patel, celebrated wedding photographer and founder of Epic Stories.
For some, it's a moment they've been waiting for a lifetime.
For others, it could be overwhelming, unexpected, yet deeply personal.
The 31-year-old wedding photographer opens up about the challenges of capturing quiet, defining moments amid the chaos of grand celebrations and the surreal experience of meeting his childhood idol, Sachin Tendulkar. He also shares valuable advice for aspiring photographers.
Divya Nair/Rediff listens in:
The joy of shooting Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
Shooting Arjun and Saaniya's wedding was a "very warm and memorable experience" for Himanshu's team.
"What stood out most was the atmosphere of genuine joy within the family," he says.
Unlike highly structured events, Himanshu reveals what made the Saaniya-Arjun wedding feel different.
"Their families and friends were fully present in the moment. And that makes a big difference because the emotions become very real and spontaneous."
In every wedding, that is what he looks forward to, "The laughter between friends, the parents quietly watching their children begin a new chapter, the couple sharing small moments between ceremonies..."
"These memories stay with you long after the event ends," he says.
The challenges and expectations of capturing an Indian wedding
Indian weddings are incredibly beautiful but they are also one of the most challenging environments for a photographer, confesses Himanshu.
"There are so many moving parts -- large guest lists, multiple ceremonies, tight timelines, unpredictable lighting and very emotionally charged moments. You often have only one chance to capture something important and there's no retake."
Another challenge, he says, is "balancing documentation with aesthetics.
"You want the photos to look cinematic and beautiful but you also want them to feel authentic," he explains.
For Himanshu, "preparation and connection are key.
"I spend time understanding the couple, their families and the flow of their wedding before the events begin. When you build that comfort and trust, you can anticipate moments better.
"My team and I also work very intuitively during weddings, blending into the background so we can capture moments as they naturally unfold," he says.
Dos and don'ts for wedding photographers
As a professional photographer, Himanshu's advice to aspiring photographers is to treat each event and each couple with sensitivity.
"Wedding photography is not just about cameras and equipment. It is about sensitivity and responsibility," he says.
"Learn how to observe quietly. Weddings are full of emotional moments and they unfold naturally. If you are patient and attentive, those moments will come to you.
"Respect the traditions and cultures you are documenting.
"Indian weddings in particular have deep meaning behind every ritual. Understanding that helps you photograph them with more depth."
A common mistake that separates Himanshu from the growing breed of candid photographers is the urge to "direct" every moment so that they get the perfect picture.
"Do not treat weddings like a stage where everything has to be directed," he warns.
"Some of the most powerful photographs come from moments that happen naturally."
While clients may overwhelm you as a photographer with Pinterest boards and Instagram filters, Himanshu explains why he stays away from social media trends.
"Trends change quickly but emotions do not. If you focus on storytelling and authenticity, your work will stay relevant for decades."
Amidst the chaos and the pressure, a quiet ritual grounds him.
There is a secret pep talk he repeats before every shoot, reminding himself to stay present, to trust his eye and to remain honest to his craft.
"Always remember that you are handling someone's memories for life. That responsibility should always guide the way you work."