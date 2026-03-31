'Indian Weddings Have Deep Meaning Behind Every Ritual'

'Weddings are full of emotional moments,' says Wedding Photographer Himanshu Patel. 'And they unfold naturally. If you are patient and attentive, those moments will come to you.'

IMAGE: Himanshu Patel, centre, with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar at their son Arjun's wedding, taken moments after Himanshu's team showed Anjali the photos and videos from Saaniya and Arjun's celebrations.

Himanshu reveals their reaction. 'Watching her (Anjali) see those memories come alive again was something I will always remember. She turned to Sachin sir with the most heartfelt smile and said, 'Look, Sachin, how beautifully they have made this video.'

'And then she said something that will stay with me for a very long time,' Himanshu recalls. 'She told him how much hard work must have gone into creating it and how special it felt for them to relive those moments through our work. Seeing how happy she was in that moment, it meant everything.

'Moments like these are exactly why I do what I do.'

All photographs: Himanshu Patel/Epic Stories

Whether it's a celebrity wedding or an intimate ceremony, the emotions remain universal, admits Himanshu Patel, celebrated wedding photographer and founder of Epic Stories.

For some, it's a moment they've been waiting for a lifetime.

For others, it could be overwhelming, unexpected, yet deeply personal.

The 31-year-old wedding photographer opens up about the challenges of capturing quiet, defining moments amid the chaos of grand celebrations and the surreal experience of meeting his childhood idol, Sachin Tendulkar. He also shares valuable advice for aspiring photographers.

Divya Nair/Rediff listens in:

The joy of shooting Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar's wedding

IMAGE: Photographing Saaniya and Arjun's celebration was a special experience for Himanshu's team. 'What touched us the most was the grace, kindness and humility with which they welcomed us,' recalls Himanshu.

Shooting Arjun and Saaniya's wedding was a "very warm and memorable experience" for Himanshu's team.

"What stood out most was the atmosphere of genuine joy within the family," he says.

Unlike highly structured events, Himanshu reveals what made the Saaniya-Arjun wedding feel different.

"Their families and friends were fully present in the moment. And that makes a big difference because the emotions become very real and spontaneous."

In every wedding, that is what he looks forward to, "The laughter between friends, the parents quietly watching their children begin a new chapter, the couple sharing small moments between ceremonies..."

"These memories stay with you long after the event ends," he says.

The challenges and expectations of capturing an Indian wedding

IMAGE: Sartaj Imran and Nafisa play the Rong Khela before their wedding in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

As a part of this beautiful Bengali ritual, the bride and groom colour each other with sindoor while everyone dances and participates in the festivities.

Indian weddings are incredibly beautiful but they are also one of the most challenging environments for a photographer, confesses Himanshu.

"There are so many moving parts -- large guest lists, multiple ceremonies, tight timelines, unpredictable lighting and very emotionally charged moments. You often have only one chance to capture something important and there's no retake."

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera share a joyous moment during their pre-wedding haldi celebration.

Another challenge, he says, is "balancing documentation with aesthetics.

"You want the photos to look cinematic and beautiful but you also want them to feel authentic," he explains.

For Himanshu, "preparation and connection are key.

"I spend time understanding the couple, their families and the flow of their wedding before the events begin. When you build that comfort and trust, you can anticipate moments better.

"My team and I also work very intuitively during weddings, blending into the background so we can capture moments as they naturally unfold," he says.

Dos and don'ts for wedding photographers

IMAGE: Shooting this couple in Zanzibar, amid swimming turtles -- capturing the world of romance and nature in a single frame -- was on Himanshu's bucketlist of experiences as a photographer.

As a professional photographer, Himanshu's advice to aspiring photographers is to treat each event and each couple with sensitivity.

"Wedding photography is not just about cameras and equipment. It is about sensitivity and responsibility," he says.

"Learn how to observe quietly. Weddings are full of emotional moments and they unfold naturally. If you are patient and attentive, those moments will come to you.

"Respect the traditions and cultures you are documenting.

"Indian weddings in particular have deep meaning behind every ritual. Understanding that helps you photograph them with more depth."

IMAGE: A destination wedding in Turkiye, set against a breathtaking landscape amid floating hot hot air balloons.

A common mistake that separates Himanshu from the growing breed of candid photographers is the urge to "direct" every moment so that they get the perfect picture.

"Do not treat weddings like a stage where everything has to be directed," he warns.

"Some of the most powerful photographs come from moments that happen naturally."

While clients may overwhelm you as a photographer with Pinterest boards and Instagram filters, Himanshu explains why he stays away from social media trends.

"Trends change quickly but emotions do not. If you focus on storytelling and authenticity, your work will stay relevant for decades."

Amidst the chaos and the pressure, a quiet ritual grounds him.

There is a secret pep talk he repeats before every shoot, reminding himself to stay present, to trust his eye and to remain honest to his craft.

"Always remember that you are handling someone's memories for life. That responsibility should always guide the way you work."