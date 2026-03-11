Watch! Kritika-Gaurav's Unique Wedding Invite

Ranjani Iyengar, founder of Pink Whistle Man, tells us how she designs bespoke wedding invitations that specialises in creative storytelling.

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's private wedding takes place on March 11 followed by an after party on March 12. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are tying the knot on March 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Unlike recent celebrity weddings that were grand affairs, the couple has chosen to keep their celebration simple and personal.

The wedding invitation has been designed by Ranjani Iyengar, founder of the design studio Pink Whistle Man.

Speaking to Rediff's Divya Nair, Ranjini Iyenger confirmed that the "private, intimate ceremony will be attended only by close family members.

"The couple has chosen to keep the wedding simple with a registered marriage at Gaurav's home, focusing on a meaningful and personal celebration rather than a large-scale event," she said.

To celebrate with their wider circle of friends, they are hosting a special gathering on March 12 titled 'The Party, After.'

Sharing more details about the wedding party, Ranjini reveals that "the celebration will carry a jazz-lounge inspired vibe with soft lighting, music and a relaxed atmosphere. The invite itself captures this mood perfectly with the line: 'Come early. Stay as long as you want.'

Watch Kritika and Gaurav's wedding invitation video below:

Video: Kind courtesy Ranjani Iyengar

How Ranjini Iyengar designed Kritika-Gaurav's wedding invite

IMAGE: Ranjani has mastered the art of curating personalised luxury wedding invitations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranjani Iyengar

A former engineer, Ranjani quit her job to build her own creative studio in 2015.

In the past decade, she has built a distinctive niche in the wedding invitation space.

Known for her illustrated, narrative-driven invitations that combine playful storytelling with contemporary design sensibilities, Ranjini has previously created invites for several high-profile weddings, including those of Radhika Merchant, Alanna Panday, Vaibhavi Merchant, Luv Ranjan and Bejoy Nambiar.

Ranjini explains how she accommodated Kritika and Gaurav's brief to design the black and white illustrated wedding card and invitation video.

"We were approached around mid-February 2026 with a very clear and exciting brief. She envisioned a monochromatic, New York-inspired invitation, drawing cues from classic jazz performance venues, speakeasies and textured brick walls reminiscent of the venue for their after-party celebration," reveals Ranjini.

The couple wanted the invite to "feel light, playful and easy, reflecting their personalities," she adds.

The final concept was developed using a "blend of traditional frame-by-frame illustration and contemporary animation techniques, bringing the narrative to life while maintaining a clean, stylised aesthetic."

To make it personal, the animated format features a voice-over by Gaurav Kapur.

The animation unfolds in a story-like sequence, giving guests a glimpse into the mood and setting of the celebration.

Top trends in wedding invitations

IMAGE: Ranjani (extreme right) designed Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation too. All photographs (below): Kind courtesy Pink Whistle Man

In recent years, Ranjini explains how couples have become experimental and expressive with their wedding invitations.

"Illustration-led storytelling, animated invites and highly personalised narratives are gaining popularity," she says.

"Rather than traditional templates, many couples now want invitations that reflect their personalities, shared interests and the mood of their celebrations, making the invite feel like the first chapter of the wedding experience."

How to design your wedding invitation: Dos and Don'ts

IMAGE: Each invitation is meticulously planned and put together to reflect the couple's personality, rituals and the wedding's theme.

Dos

Couples should spend time researching designers before finalising one, advises Ranjini.

"Look closely at the designer's style, previous body of work and the kind of storytelling or visual language they specialise in. Every designer has a distinct creative voice and understanding that helps ensure the final invitation truly aligns with the couple's vision," she explains.

Don'ts

Don't feel pressured to follow trends simply because they are popular, Ranjini warns couples-to-be.

"Couples should not shy away from their own sense of style. The most meaningful wedding invitations are the ones that feel authentic and true to the couple's personality," she insists.

Ranjani's most creative wedding invitations

No matter how challenging the brief, Ranjani has always found a way to execute it.

Check out some of the coolest, most creative wedding invitations she has designed so far.

IMAGE: An invitation inspired by the ancient game of Ludo.

IMAGE: A cute, customised invite.

IMAGE: Ranjani has created this using a blend of cotton and paper.

IMAGE: For her clients Ruchi Pagariya and Bhupesh, Ranjani created welcome notes, baggage tags, coasters and postcards inspired from the orange tree.

IMAGE: The invite was themed 'Letters From an Orange Tree'