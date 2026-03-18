Wedding Planner Devanshi Patel Reveals Crazy Wedding Requests

From 20 hours of non-stop celebrations to a 12-day wedding event in Ahmedabad featuring over 300 artistes, Devanshi Patel of Shreem Events tells us how she has handled challenging wedding demands.

IMAGE: Devanshi Patel, founder of Shreem Events, helped plan the Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cupcake Productions

In Part 1 of her interview, Mumbai-based Devanshi Patel revealed how a young woman who once dreamed of joining the Indian Foreign Service went on to build Shreem Events, curating over 650 weddings across India and abroad, including Telugu actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's high profile pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies.

Here, she tells Divya Nair/Rediff about the reality behind high-pressure celebrity weddings and how she converts last-minute demands, big expectations and bold ideas into intimate, unforgettable spectacles.

'Tantrums are often just high expectations'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreem Events

Planning weddings for high-profile families often comes with intense pressure. But Devanshi believes the term "tantrums" is often misunderstood.

"Weddings, by nature, are emotional and high-pressure environments, especially when they involve large guest lists, multiple ceremonies and tight timelines," she explains. "What people often perceive as 'tantrums' is usually just the intensity of wanting everything to come together perfectly on such an important day."

Her team's approach, she says, is rooted in "empathy, clear communication and preparation.

"When expectations are clearly understood, and the planning process is collaborative, things tend to run smoothly."

She says that working with Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy was particularly smooth.

"The process was very grounded and respectful. Nothing ever felt unreasonable; it was simply about ensuring their vision came together in the best possible way."

The craziest client requests

Over the years, Devanshi has also handled some extremely challenging expectations.

"One of the more unusual requests I've received was to recreate an entire cinematic-style set within a venue and to do it within a very limited timeframe," she says. "It meant building custom structures almost overnight while coordinating multiple teams at the same time -- from production and design to logistics and installation."

Another couple wanted their celebrations to feel like a non-stop festival.

"We ended up curating nearly 20 hours of non-stop celebrations with no real breaks," she recalls. "From high-energy performances and music sets to more relaxed moments for the guests to unwind, the idea was to keep the atmosphere lively and engaging throughout."

One of the largest events the company handled was a wedding in Ahmedabad that lasted almost two weeks.

"We curated and executed the entertainment across nearly 12 to 13 days of festivities," Devanshi says. "The scale was immense, with more than 300 artists involved throughout the celebrations."

Despite the complexity, Devanshi says such challenges are what make the industry exciting.

"When couples come to us with quirky or ambitious ideas, our first step is always to understand the vision behind them. From there, we work towards finding the right balance between creativity and practicality."

The biggest trends in Indian weddings today

IMAGE: A sway artiste performs to welcome guests at a wedding reception.

According to Devanshi, Indian weddings are increasingly moving away from generic themes.

"Couples today are looking for celebrations that feel unique, personal and thoughtfully curated," she says. "The focus has shifted toward experience-driven weddings where every element -- from decor and rituals to entertainment and food -- reflects the couple's personality and story."

Many celebrations today are designed around strong concepts.

"For example, we once created a welcome dinner inspired by the philosophy of the five elements -- earth, water, sound, light and energy," she says. "Each element was translated into an immersive experience through lighting installations, water features, live dance performances and carefully designed stage moments."

Some couples also draw inspiration from cultural symbolism.

"In one celebration, we built the concept around the divine energy of Vishnu and Lakshmi, incorporating traditional motifs, colours and rituals that reflected prosperity and harmony."

Personalisation also extends to rituals.

"For a couple whose families were from Hyderabad and Chennai, we designed a grand south Indian-style varmala ceremony that celebrated both cultures."

What couples increasingly want, she says, is a balance between intimacy and grandeur.

"Families want weddings that feel warm and personal for their guests while still creating visually spectacular experiences. That blend of intimacy and scale is shaping modern Indian weddings."

Ultimately, Devanshi believes weddings today are becoming more narrative-driven.

"The decor is no longer just about visual appeal," she says. "It becomes a reflection of the couple's identity and the world they share together."

Dos and don'ts for bridal couples

Having spent more than a decade in the industry, Devanshi says the most memorable weddings are guided by intention rather than scale.

"Stay rooted in what feels personal to you," she advises. "Whether it is the rituals you follow, the music you choose or the decor you design, the most meaningful weddings genuinely reflect the couple and their families. Trends change quickly but authenticity never goes out of style."

Choosing the right planning team is equally important, she says.

"Wedding planning becomes a close journey over several months. Working with a team that understands your vision and family dynamics makes the process much smoother."

Devanshi also encourages couples to focus on quality and immersive experiences for guests. She believes that couples should avoid overcomplicating their celebrations.

"Don't try to micromanage every detail. Once you've chosen the right team, trust them to do what they do best," she says. "And don't try to do everything at once. Simplicity often creates the most elegant celebrations."

Above all, she says, couples should remember to enjoy the experience.

"A wedding is one of the happiest moments in life. When families relax, trust the process and celebrate together, the joy naturally reflects in every moment of the wedding."