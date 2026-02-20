The Woman Behind The Fiery Theyyam Picture

Chennai photographer Ramya Sriram reveals the dramatic story behind the powerful Theyyam ritual photograph that won acclaim at National Geographic India's 'Capture In Motion' contest.

IMAGE: Ramya Sriram's Theyyam photograph was one of the 12 pictures selected for National Geographic India's 'Capture In Motion' calendar. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ramya Sriram

Chennai Photographer Ramya Sriram's breathtaking capture of the fiery and hypnotic Theyyam ritual recently won her recognition at the National Geographic India's 'Capture In Motion' contest 2025.

The self-taught passionate photographer, who has been documenting the festival held in the Kannur-Kasargod belt of northern Kerala, clicked the picture you see above in 2023 at a temple in Cherukunnu, Kannur.

Ramya remembers being pushed amid the surging crowd and developing painful burn marks due to the fire while attempting to capture the artiste entering a state of trance.

"I had captured only five images, three of which were out of focus," Ramya, 46, tells Divya Nair/Rediff.

"I only had two pictures to work with. Looking back, I feel it was some sort of divine intervention.

"I realised I will never forget this picture -- the burn marks on my hand, the camera body, the damaged dress...."

From social worker to photographer

IMAGE: Ramya Sriram, a self-taught photographer, has been capturing pictures since 2016.

Before falling in love with the camera, Ramya -- who holds an MBA in international business and a master's in psychology -- worked extensively in the social sector.

"I have been a social worker for the past 20 years. I work with child sexual abuse survivors, HIV patients, single mothers and their children's welfare," says the mother of two teenage children.

Ramya's journey as a photographer began in 2016. "I was an amateur photographer, shooting portraits and doing street photography on my mobile camera.

"I moved onto culture because I've always loved culture. I'd photograph places I travelled to or stayed at. I was fascinated by how deep the culture in southern India is," she says as she explains how photography and observing culture became a passionate hobby.

Discovering Theyyam

IMAGE: Ramya has been documenting Theyyam for four years. The above photograph has won awards in the street photography category and was also featured in the Chitranjali Photo Competition in 2022.

Ramya's first encounter with Theyyam happened four years ago.

"During a visit to Kerala, I saw Theyyam for the first time. It was completely different from how we do things in Tamil Nadu.

"In Theyyam, they invite the god and goddess home. The performers fast and, during the rituals, they enter a state of trance.

"Theyyam usually happens between October and May. I started learning about Theyyam and began documenting it. That's how my love for Theyyam and my respect for their culture evolved," she says.

The particular image that won recognition from NatGeo captures the electrifying Kandanar Kelan Theyyam performed by a tribal community.

"This state of trance happens at midnight or mid-morning between 3-5 pm, usually before sunrise," explains Ramya, sharing details about the centuries-old ritual in which masked artistes with decorative headgear and bright face makeup enter the fire and surrender to the divine.

"The artistes enter into the fire after Vellattam -- a long ritual which starts around 6 pm. This is where they invite the God.

"For Vellattam, the artiste will have simple makeup and light costumes. Then he will go back, get ready and return around 3 am or 4 am -- depending on the auspicious time -- wearing elaborate headgear, accessories and intricate face paint. For Theyyam, he will enter the fire and perform for one or two hours."

Sometimes, the entire event lasts from 6 pm to 6 am, says Ramya.

"I would go in advance, interact with the people and sit in the temple to capture this."

But during this particular event, Ramya faced an entirely different crowd and challenge.

"The temple was very small and the crowd was unexpectedly huge on that particular day. The fire, which is usually six to seven feet, went up unusually high to above 8-10 feet.

"The performance area is square in shape. On one side, the family that is hosting the Theyyam will be seated. On the opposite side, the supporting artistes and temple authorities will be seated.

"The artiste -- the Koladhari -- performs in the centre.

"The organisers will keep water, coconut leaves and everything the artiste will require for the performance ready.

"Next to that, there will be an L-shaped area where the audience and photographers can watch and capture pictures."

The divine night that changed everything

"On that particular day, it was so crowded that when the Koladhari started performing, people started pushing each other. It was so chaotic.

Ramya says she usually positions herself at a safe place "where I know I won't be pushed".

But that day, she says, the crowd was such that she got pushed towards the fire.

"The heat was so bad. There were small pieces of coal in the fire and I ended up burning my hand."

Ramya, who had just started shooting her pictures, fell down.

"I wasn't able to get up. Somehow, I managed to push the crowd aside and come out. In Kerala, there is a huge stone placed outside for washing clothes. I sat there and cleaned myself with water.

"I was very upset. I had waited for more than 10 hours to click some good pictures and this happened."

When she returned home and checked the pictures, Ramya had another rude shock -- of the five images she had shot, three were blurred.

Being selected for the NatGeo calendar

IMAGE: Kaali -- Destroyer Of Evil; Ramya captured this image in Uttar Pradesh.

This year, National Geographic India asked photographers to submit pictures for their 'Capture in Motion' calendar.

"Based on the submissions, the jury checks every detail. Once they select a photograph, they'll ask for the raw picture and check the credibility of the image."

Ramya uses a Sony A7 Mark IV camera. This particular picture was shot using a Tamron 35-150 mm lens.

When the results were announced in December, Ramya received a message on Instagram. "They said I'd been shortlisted. I was like, wow, is it really NatGeo? You know, you get scammed sometimes. They sent an e-mail to confirm. Later, I was told I my picture had been selected."

Ramya admits that being selected by NatGeo for their calendar is a dream come true for any photographer.

"It is a huge achievement because they post your photo on TV, social media and every media covers it.

"When I saw my photo on the page, I couldn't describe my feeling in words. It's like a badge you wear with your name on it. It's like the Oscar for photographers. I had goosebumps."

What's inside the NatGeo prize hamper?

"The NatGeo recognition include a certificate, the entire calendar featuring the winning images in different categories with a NatGeo frame, along with goodies like a diary with a NatGeo logo," says Ramya.

When she is not clicking pictures, she says, "I conduct awareness classes in schools and colleges. I do independent consulting for businesses along with my husband."

In 10 years, Ramya has won several awards for her work including the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Tourism award in 2021.

"My photo was shortlisted among the top 20 submissions for Chitranjali, the coffee table book for India released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The theme, Festivals of India, received 7,500 plus entries across India."

Ramya's advice for photographers

IMAGE: From the smoky ghats of Varanasi to the snow-draped valleys of Kashmir, Ramya believes that every place in India has a story waiting to be captured.

While Ramya is active on social media, she says that most people who click and post pictures for Instagram are seeking immediate validation.

"If they don't get likes, they get dejected. If the algorithm doesn't recognise them, they feel they feel they are not appreciated enough.

"If you are passionate about photography, you must understand that the world of Instagram world is different from the world of real photography."

She goes on to share three important tips.

1. You have to start with the basics. You cannot become viral in a day (or maybe you can). For some pictures, you may have to plan in advance and time your shot. You will have to be extremely patient to get that one perfect shot.

2. You have to be present in the moment -- you should be able to see it, feel it and then frame it.

3. You have to keep clicking and practise as much as you can.

Ramya credits most of her learning to her love for travel.

"As an artiste, you should have an open mind. I love to travel solo mostly and I've travelled a lot. I've been to Kashmir, the LOC, all alone. I loved the people, their warmth and hospitality.

"I've also been to the busy and narrow streets of Varanasi and quiet Arunachal, where I have documented the Apatani tribes.

"Travelling allows you to see the world in a different light. That's how photographers develop some of the best views or perspectives about things and people."

"If you are an artiste or a photographer, I urge you to travel."