IIM-A PGPX Salary Sinks To Six Year Low

The global slowdown seems to be affecting salary structures for students at reputed management institutes.

A report in The Times Of India newspaper stated that IIM-Ahmedabad's one year MBA programme for executives year offered a maximum earning potential of Rs 54.8 lakh per annum this year, which is a six-year low for the course.

What makes this projection even more shocking is that, last year, the course offered -- at Rs 1.08 crore -- its highest ever maximum earning potential.

There is a silver lining though; the median maximum earning potential for the students increased from Rs 33 lakh in 2023 to Rs 35 lakh this year.

Quoting data from the Indian Placement Reporting Standards, the report also said 126 out of 147 students opted for placements.

While 121 accepted offers, five remained unplaced. Three students have decided to take the entrepreneurship route while two are joining their family business.