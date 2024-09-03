News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » IIM-A PGPX Salary Sinks To Six Year Low

IIM-A PGPX Salary Sinks To Six Year Low

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
September 03, 2024 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IIM-Ahmedabad students

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

 

The global slowdown seems to be affecting salary structures for students at reputed management institutes.

A report in The Times Of India newspaper stated that IIM-Ahmedabad's one year MBA programme for executives year offered a maximum earning potential of Rs 54.8 lakh per annum this year, which is a six-year low for the course.

What makes this projection even more shocking is that, last year, the course offered -- at Rs 1.08 crore -- its highest ever maximum earning potential.

 

There is a silver lining though; the median maximum earning potential for the students increased from Rs 33 lakh in 2023 to Rs 35 lakh this year.

Quoting data from the Indian Placement Reporting Standards, the report also said 126 out of 147 students opted for placements.

While 121 accepted offers, five remained unplaced. Three students have decided to take the entrepreneurship route while two are joining their family business.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
Must Read Gyan For Young Job Seekers
Must Read Gyan For Young Job Seekers
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?
TCS Hikes Campus Offers To...
TCS Hikes Campus Offers To...
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!
Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award

More like this

Check Out IIT Bombay Job Offers!

Check Out IIT Bombay Job Offers!

What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?

What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances