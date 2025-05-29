From Fields to Bestsellers: Reena Rathore's Inspiring Story

.

IMAGE: Reena Rathore, second from left, with her mother, second from right, her elder sister Mina, right, and younger sister Kamini, left. Photographs: Kind courtesy PocketFM

...'My life has been quite difficult. I felt I could see it in words.'

...'I thought if everyone else can write, then I can too.'

...'If I talk about characters, they are characters I want to exist in real life too.'

...'I write about 2,500 to 3,000 words per day. It seems easy to me... I start living those characters.'

That, in a nutshell, defines Reena Rathore's story, a 21-year-old writer from Seoni village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, who is defying gender, financial and societal odds furiously to carve out space for herself through writing and storytelling.

In the heart of rural India, amidst rice fields that yield just one harvest a year, emerged a storyteller whose words would transform not only her own life but the fate of her entire family.

This is the remarkable journey of Reena Rathore -- a farmer's daughter who rewrote her destiny through the power of storytelling.

From the rice fields of her village to the digital pages read by thousands, Reena's story is still being written -- one chapter, one dream, one ambition at a time.

Prasanna D Zore/Rediff spoke to the writer.

Humble Beginnings

"My father is a farmer, and we only plant rice once a year, so we are in the lower income range," Reena explains with dignity without betraying any signs of the difficult childhood she and her family suffered due to their economic condition.

The family of five -- Reena, her two sisters, and her parents -- survived on approximately Rs 100,000 to Rs 150,000 annually from their two acre plot of ancestral land in their village. Her father often took odd jobs to supplement their meagre income.

Born as the middle child among three daughters, Reena grew up in a household where financial constraints shaped every decision. Her father, who had studied only up to Class 2, and her mother, who completed her education at Class 4, emphasised education for their daughters despite their limited understanding of its potential and much less resources.

"If I liked something, it became a discussion... I had to compromise in my life," Reena recalls. The family's financial situation meant that even basic educational resources were difficult to obtain.

When she and her sisters were moved from a private school to a government institution to save money, they still struggled with the fees of Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per year.

"Many children couldn't afford books... We had to buy them for Rs 400 to Rs 500," she remembers. "If there were children who had them, we asked them to give us their old ones at half the cost."

The Unexpected Turn

Reena's ambitions initially had nothing to do with becoming a writer. "I didn't start writing from childhood. After passing out (Class 10), I joined college, and that's when I embraced writing," she says. Her original dream was to secure a government job, but health issues forced her to recalculate her aspirations.

In 2021, during her first semester of BCom, Reena stumbled upon 'Pocket Novel,' a digital platform for stories. She was initially drawn to it as a reader, particularly enjoying paranormal stories by an author named Nitish Sharma. A competition called Prem Yatra (Journey of love) on the platform sparked something in her.

"I thought if everyone else can write, then I can too," she says with the quiet confidence that would later become her trademark.

What began as casual curiosity soon crystallised into determination. Her first story, Demon in Love, was followed by Pyar Ek Deewanapan -- both personal narratives inspired by her own experiences.

"My life has been quite difficult. I felt I could see it in words," she explains.

From Ridicule to Respect

For eight months, Reena wrote diligently, oblivious to the financial rewards that might follow. Her family didn't understand her obsession.

"My mother used to scold me, my sister also said I don't do any work, don't provide any support," she remembers.

Balancing college studies with her writing passion wasn't easy. Then came the moment that would alter everything: Her first payment.

"At the centre, I heard that I had received Rs 30,000," she recalls, her voice still carrying traces of that initial disbelief that comes from a family whose monthly income had never crossed Rs 12,000 for all her life till then.

"Throughout the journey home, there was excitement inside, happiness that I earned Rs 30,000."

When she told her mother about the unexpected windfall, the reaction was priceless.

"She was surprised that her daughter had earned Rs 30,000 for the first time," Reena says. "Then she felt that her daughter had earned this money... she was very happy."

A Father's Recognition

While her mother quickly embraced Reena's new career path, her father remained in the dark about his daughter's success for a considerable time. "My father didn't know until about six months ago," she reveals.

When he finally learned about his daughter's literary success and the financial rewards that came with it, his response was simple acceptance.

The dynamic between father and daughter speaks volumes about rural patriarchal structures and the quiet revolutions happening within them.

Despite his limited education and traditional outlook, Reena's father has come to respect his daughter's unconventional career choice -- a testament to how success can bridge generational divides.

Though both the parents were never unhappy about giving birth to three daughters in a patriarchal society that imposes huge pressure upon the parents for the birth of a son and the impending financial burden that -- leave one but three daughters bring upon -- traditional rural families have to face thinking about their daughters' marriages, the fact that Reena had begun earning a regular income for her efforts did help in easing her parents' financial woes.

First Earnings And Financial Wisdom

IMAGE: From left: Reena at work.

After receiving her first payment, Reena demonstrated a financial acumen that belied her years. "I saved all the money in 2022," she notes.

Her mother's advice shaped her approach to this newfound wealth: "Child, if you give it today, what will you save for tomorrow? Just because it's available doesn't mean you should spend it all. At least if something happens, you won't need to extend your hand in front of others."

Reena's first significant purchase was not extravagant -- a Rs 15,000 phone that she needed for her writing career. Her father had been given two phones by the government previously, but they were insufficient for her needs as a digital writer.

"It was getting disturbing for my writing," she explains practically. Her next investment was more substantial: Five tolas of gold (roughly 5) grams), costing around Rs 72,000 to Rs 75,000. "Now it's become 1 lakh," she observes with satisfaction, noting the appreciation in value.

Living Through Characters

Reena's writing process involves a deep immersion in her characters' lives. "If I talk about characters, they are characters I want to exist in real life too," she explains. Her female protagonists embody her ideals: "They should be understanding and able to handle things, domestic yet independent girls."

Drawing inspiration from her immediate surroundings, Reena transforms everyday observations into compelling stories. "I see at home who is what. Then I think about how I can portray this better," she explains. "They create their own nation, reach a different world, exactly like my dreams, which I also inspire my readers to live."

Her breakthrough story, Malang on the Pocket Novel app, was inspired by another popular tale she had read. "I thought that if this happened here, then I could do this... I decorated it from my side," she says, describing her creative process of adaptation and transformation.

When she uploaded Malang on May 20, 2023, it garnered an impressive 50,000 views for its first ten episodes within just ten days -- evidence of her growing appeal as a storyteller.

Building a Literary Empire

In just a few years, Reena has built an impressive portfolio of eight books and has ventured into audio content as well. Her stories resonate particularly with housewives, students, and professionals who find escape and inspiration in her narratives.

Her works span various genres, from family dramas to more intense stories, all unified by her distinctive voice and authentic characters. "If the same thing keeps happening, then readers get bored," she explains of her approach to storytelling. "People like narratives filled with connections and family stories."

Despite facing negative comments and criticism -- "They would come there and fight with me, don't write this story like this, write it like that" -- Reena has maintained her creative integrity. "I am writing so I know what I have to write," she asserts confidently.

Her writing routine is disciplined and productive, producing chapters of up to 5,000 words. "Currently I'm writing two stories," she says. "I write about 2,500 to 3,000 words per day." For many writers, this would be a challenging output, but Reena finds it natural: "It seems easy to me... I start living those characters."

Her immersion in her fictional world is so complete that it extends beyond her waking hours. "Dreams also come," she admits, highlighting the blurred boundaries between her real and imagined worlds.

Transforming the Family Fortune

Perhaps the most dramatic testament to Reena's success is how she has transformed her family's material circumstances. With her earnings, she has initiated a bold construction project on their two-acre property. "Two complexes were already built," she states. "I built a solid house... four complexes."

The strategic thinking behind this investment reveals her business acumen. "Our (land) is on the main road," she explains, recognising its commercial potential. The rental income from these properties will provide her parents with sustainable financial security.

"We built complexes so they don't have to extend their hands in front of anyone, and they can earn their own income from rent."

Taking on Family Responsibilities

Despite challenging gender conventions through her career, Reena has embraced certain traditional responsibilities with enthusiasm. Chief among these is arranging her elder sister's wedding in 2026.

"My sister's wedding will be the first in our house," she says proudly, aware of the significance this event holds in their community. In rural India, weddings are major financial undertakings, and Reena is prepared to shoulder the expense.

"A grand wedding happens in Rs 8 lakh, Rs 10 lakh... I'll earn for 1 year, then I'll get that much money. But I want my sister to marry off in style."

Her ability to fund such a celebration has transformed her standing in the village. "It spreads in the village," she notes.

"In your neighbourhood, someone mistakenly said that his daughter earns fifty thousand a month. All the boys in the neighbourhood, the girls who are there, they were staring at me."

Breaking Barriers in a Traditional Village

Reena's success has not come without social challenges. In a conservative rural environment, her financial independence has made her something of an anomaly.

"No girl works, I'm the only one whose income is this much," she explains. "Boys cannot tolerate this... they stare at me."

Even relatives have been sceptical of the family's improved circumstances, questioning the source of their newfound prosperity. "My relatives were also saying, 'Tell us one thing, have you sold any land?'" she recalls.

But for her father, Reena's success has become a source of pride. "My father says with pride that my daughter earns," she says, illuminating how economic empowerment can shift traditional parent-child dynamics.

Beyond Writing

While continuing to build her writing career, Reena is already contemplating diversification. Currently pursuing an MCom after completing her BCom with 77%, she has entrepreneurial aspirations beyond literature.

"I want to start a lot of businesses," she reveals. Her practical plans include starting a dairy and buying a tractor to put on rent -- investments that would provide steady, additional income streams.

Unlike many young women in her village, marriage is not her immediate priority. "I don't think about marriage right now," she states matter-of-factly, prioritising her business ambitions and family responsibilities.

A Voice for Rural Women

With readers across India -- particularly from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat -- and even some international followers, Reena's stories have transcended geographical boundaries. Yet her core audience remains Indian women seeking representation and escape in her narratives.

Her journey exemplifies how digital platforms -- Pocket Novel and Pocket FM -- can democratise storytelling, allowing voices from rural India to reach national and global audiences.

In a literary landscape often dominated by urban perspectives, Reena brings authenticity and fresh narratives drawn from rural realities.

"I start living those characters," she says of her writing process -- a statement that could equally apply to her real-life journey from poverty to prosperity.

Like the protagonists in her stories, Reena has defied limitations, rewritten expectations, and created her own destiny.

Defying gender, financial and societal odds, Reena Rathore from Seoni village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, is furiously carving out space for herself through writing and storytelling.