I-Day Weekend Inspires Holiday Rush

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ming dai/Pixabay.com

With just a handful of long weekends in the second half of the year, hotels are already reporting near full occupancy starting from the upcoming Independence Day on August 15, extending through the weekend until August 17.

Luxury villa rental firm StayVista has recorded 100 per cent occupancy for the long weekend across its portfolio.

"We are sold out across destinations, which is a strong validation of the shift towards meaningful getaways and trusted stays," said Pranav Maheshwari, cofounder of the platform, which is seeing full occupancy in destinations like Maharashtra, Goa, Ooty and Coorg.

ITC Hotels has also seen a strong uptick in demand for the long weekend and is curating special experiences for its Club ITC members.

Both city hotels and hill properties have seen healthy advance reservations.

Welcomhotel-branded properties in Jim Corbett, Chail, and Shimla are reporting near full capacity, while the Sheraton New Delhi is witnessing increased demand for staycations and restaurant visits.

"The upcoming long weekend has ignited strong travel intent, with robust bookings across leisure, spiritual and wellness destinations -- many of which are already nearing full occupancy," said Atul Bhalla, vice-president of operations for ITC Hotels' North & West region.

Meanwhile, ITC Rajputana and Mementos in Jaipur, ITC Grand in Goa, and Mementos in Udaipur are also nearing sold-out positions.

At Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, too, occupancy levels are expected to be high, especially at leisure destinations like Goa, Agra, Dalhousie, Udaipur and Jaipur.

"We're witnessing a strong resurgence in domestic travel around the I-Day long weekend, with occupancy levels pacing 8–10 per cent higher than the same period last year," said Akshay Thusoo, senior vice-president, commercial, at the chain.

"We're also seeing strong pickup in Tier-II and drive-in destinations, signalling a clear shift towards accessible, experiential getaways," added Thusoo.

To sustain this momentum, the company has introduced a range of offers for guests, including complimentary late check-outs until 4 pm and free stay and dining for children under 12.

"The I-Day long weekend is shaping up to be a strong period. We are seeing encouraging signs of early bookings across key leisure destinations, reflecting growing confidence and a desire for quick, premium getaways," said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, at Radisson Hotel group, where some resort properties have already secured over 75 per cent occupancy a month in advance.

"All our resort hotels are witnessing high demand for the long weekend, with particular interest in destinations across Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal, and Maharashtra.

"People are increasingly willing to spend more on premium experiences and amenities, with average stay durations ranging from two to two and a half days," he added.

It's not just hotel occupancies -- flight bookings and fares have also climbed for the weekend.

"We've seen a significant surge in flight bookings for the I-Day long weekend this year, with travel to popular leisure destinations up by 25 to 30 per cent year-on-year. Demand for beach getaways like Goa has especially spiked, driving fares on routes such as Delhi-Goa and Mumbai-Goa up by over 100 per cent week-on-week," said Rajnish Kumar, group co-chief executive officer at ixigo.

Other scenic destinations like Dehradun and Kochi are also seeing strong traction, with airfares rising by 35 to 40 per cent week-on-week.

"Among the top domestic destinations booked this year are Dehradun, Port Blair, Goa and Coimbatore," Kumar added.

The extended break, which closely coincides with Raksha Bandhan, has lifted travel sentiment, triggering a notable surge in bookings and reflecting strong pent-up demand for short-haul and leisure travel, said Ravi Gosain, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators.

"Popular destinations like Udaipur, Candolim, Lonavala, Jaipur and Mysuru are seeing robust Y-o-Y growth, with some cities reporting over 500 per cent increases in hotel bookings.

"At the same time," Gosain said, "we are encouraged to see rising interest in offbeat and emerging regions, especially across North East India."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff