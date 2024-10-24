7 Daily Habits That May Be Ruining Your Skin

Your mobile phone regularly accumulates dirt and microbes from your environment and even your own body.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The secret to good, healthy skin involves a great deal of care that comes not just from good eating habits but also from great external care.

There are certain habits from our daily life that are knowingly or unknowingly damaging our skin.

If you have been complaining of skin issues lately, I have listed a few things you can fix immediately:

1. Dirty phone screens

One of the most microbial-contaminated objects that you encounter in your daily life is your mobile phone.

From clicking photographs to texting and calls, you use the device all the time.

Naturally, it accumulates dirt and microbes from your environment and even from your own body.

When you use your phone to take pictures, to answer a call, or simply to text someone, it comes in direct contact with your skin and the germs get transferred.



The skin, being a delicate organ, gets more prone to breakouts or skin irritation.

2. Over-exfoliation of the skin

Although skin needs regular exfoliation for removal of dead skin cells and unclogging the skin pores, so that it looks more youthful, excess exfoliation, with harsh scrubs or over scrubbing motion can damage the skin too.

This can sensitise the skin leading to inflammation, redness and a breakout risk.

3. Not cleaning makeup brushes/sponges

If you keep your makeup tools untidy and do not wash them frequently before using them again, there are high chances of skin infections.

Your skin could be prone to acne and pore clogging.

This is due to the bacterial, dirt and oil contamination of the tools that are in contact with your skin. This type of contamination keeps building up on the tools over time and damage and inflame the skin.

4. Not applying sunscreen regularly

When our skin gets exposed to the sun, it is more prone to damage and premature aging.

The best skin mantra is to apply sunscreen 365 days a year, which means your skin should never be sunscreen-free.

Try and apply sunscreen even on days when it is cloudy as the UV rays of the sun can even penetrate through the clouds.

Also apply it while indoors as the blue light of our electronic devices such as phones, iPads, laptops etc can harm the skin too.

5. Using too many products at once

Social media these days is very influential and there is a lot of hype about different serums, skin oils or creams.

But if you frequently keep switching skincare products or try a number of new products at once, that can lead to skin irritation, sensitisation and infections.

6. Inadequate hydration

When you don't hydrate yourself adequately, it reflects on your skin, giving it a dull and dry appearance and also giving more prominence to fine lines and wrinkles.

Water is one of the greatest mediums for healthy skin as it flushes out the toxins and gives your skin a glowy, dewy look.

7. Overeating sugar

Your skin's health is also influenced by the diet you consume.

If you consume a lot of sugary foods or excessively sweet drinks or processed carbohydrates, your skin tends to show signs of inflammation and this triggers more acne.

Also they break down the skin proteins collagen and elastin, the skin tightening peptides, leading to signs of premature aging.

How to avoid skin damage

Regularly clean your mobile phone with alcohol wipes or use a micro-fibre cloth with any disinfectant, to get rid of microbes.

Use headphones, speakers or Bluetooth devices for avoiding direct contact between cell phones and skin. If that is not possible, try not to touch your phone directly with your skin.

Makeup brushes or sponges need to be cleaned on a weekly basis with a gentle cleanser. After proper cleaning, dry them out by placing them in a well-ventilated area on a dry towel.

Make it a habit to change makeup brushes or tools after they get old.

Depending upon the skin type, exfoliation should be done once or twice a week. Also those having dry and sensitive skin should opt for gentle chemical exfoliants and not harsh physical ones.

Do not try a new skin product without performing a patch test. Never hurry and switch to a new product. Rather give each product at least two to four weeks to show results.

When you trying a new skincare product, go with the approach of one-at-a-time. Do not use more than one new product at the same time.

Irrespective of the weather, always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Consume a diet packed with whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables and abstain from consumption of refined grains and sugary foods.

It’s recommended to have at least 8 to 10 glasses of water a day.

Your skin is a reflection of your lifestyle, daily habits and how much care you put into taking care of it.

Some of the above-mentioned habits usually go unnoticed and are very natural, but can be a host to microbial contamination of the skin.

Follow healthier alternatives to get healthy, glowing and radiant skin.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.