How to sleep better at night

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head of wellness for senior citizens at Columbia Pacific Communities, tells you how you can tackle your sleep woes.

Do you get six to eight hours of sound sleep every day? Or do you toss and turn?

Do you struggle to go to bed on time?

You are not alone.

According to a sleep survey conducted in March 2023, over 50 percent Indians sleep less than six hours a day. The survey also showed how our sleep patterns have deteriorated in the last year.

Why are over 50 per cent Indians struggling to fall asleep?

"Too much of sensory overload through visuals and late dinners are some of the causes for not falling asleep," says rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.

Sulochana: Hello Doctor I can’t sleep through the night.

Sometimes falling asleep is a problem.

Sometimes I'm up in the middle of the night and going back to sleep is a problem. Please advise me.

Please pay attention to your dinner meal.

Eat early before 7 pm.

Avoid animal protein and oily food for dinner.

Anonymous: How to improve quality of sleep?

Please suggest some tips... how to place pillow, how to rest body to avoid stiffness or pain in neck and spine while waking up?

Sleep is a movement.

We need to practise through the day the right kind of posture, fulfilling different roles and maintaining a balance in activity.

Engaging the physical body and experiencing it as a whole will help in getting good sleep.

Regulating your day with yoga, breathing exercise/pranayama, actively connecting with nature through walks and outdoor activities will balance your physical, emotional and mental body.

Early dinner before 6.30 pm -- make sure it's light with no animal protein and fried items -- will help.

Anonymous: Can less sleep damage the brain? Or is too much sleep good for memory?

What key lies in sleeping better?

Mita Aahara (moderation in food), Mira Vihaara (moderation in activities) and Mita Aayasa (moderation when it comes to rest) are key to good health.

Good quality sleep is needed as compared to quantity of sleep.

