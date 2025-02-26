How To Avoid Back Pain While Riding Your Bike

Riding a bike daily for long distances can put stress on your back so maintaining proper posture is essential, says rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan.



You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Duy Nod/Pexels.com

Do you suffer from back pain after riding a motorbike?

What do you think causes your feet to swell?

What exercises are recommended for a patient diagnosed with Parkinson's disease?

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist with over 12 years of experience in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.





Ijaz: Hello sir, I am travelling daily 20 km to my workplace on bike.

My age is 35 and I may continue this routine for another five years.

Do I need any precautions to take care of my backbone?

Currently I don't have any issues as such. Thank you.

Hello Mr Ijaz. Riding a bike daily for long distances can put stress on your back so maintaining a proper posture is essential.

Ensure that your seat height and handlebar position are adjusted to keep your spine in a neutral position, preventing unnecessary strain.

Strengthening your core and back muscles with exercises like planks, bridges and Superman stretches will provide better spinal support.

Additionally, regular stretching of your hamstrings, hip flexors and lower back can help maintain flexibility and prevent stiffness.

Wearing a helmet is crucial for safety. Using a cushioned seat or lumbar support belt can help absorb vibrations from the road.

It's also important to avoid sudden jerks while riding and to engage your core muscles for better stability.

Staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet and taking short breaks on longer rides will further support your spine and overall well-being.

Anil: I have swelling in my feet.

I have been walking barefoot in my new house, which has a lot of cement and dust.

Could that be the reason or could there be another cause? Kindly advise.

Dear Mr Anil, thank you for your query.

As a physiotherapist, I would say walking barefoot on a rough, dusty surface with cement exposure can cause irritation, inflammation or mild allergic reactions leading to foot swelling.

Prolonged standing or walking on hard surfaces without support may also contribute to strain and fluid retention.

To reduce swelling, keep your feet elevated when sitting or lying down and apply a cold compress for 10 to 15 minutes, a few times a day.

Gentle foot exercises like ankle rotations, toe flexion and heel-toe raises can improve circulation and reduce stiffness.

Wearing cushioned slippers or compression socks can provide support and prevent further irritation.

Additionally, staying hydrated, reducing salt intake and soaking your feet in warm water with Epsom salt may help alleviate discomfort.

If swelling persists, worsens or is accompanied by pain, redness or warmth, consult a doctor to rule out infections or underlying conditions.

I wish you a quick recovery.

K: My wife is showing early signs of Parkinson's disease -- left hand tremors.

What exercises would you recommend? Would you recommend yoga?

Dear Mr K, thank you for your query and I appreciate you reaching out. Sorry to hear about your wife's condition.

My response would be from a physiotherapy perspective as physiotherapy is evidence-based, well-researched and a widely accepted management for ensuring that a person with Parkinson's can perform the activities of daily living independently.

I'm mentioning a few exercises here.

She can practise finger tapping, hand squeezing, wrist rotations and palm open-close exercises to enhance dexterity. Stretching, shoulder rolls and posture correction will help reduce stiffness.

Balance exercises like weight shifts and tandem walking can improve stability.

Parkinson's requires long-term rehabilitation, so visiting a nearby physiotherapist or arranging a home visit will ensure proper guidance and support.

Early intervention is the key to better management. Wishing her good health and strength.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.