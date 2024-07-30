How To Fill CAT 2024 Form Online

The registration process for CAT 2024 will begin 10 am onwards on August 1.

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has released the notification for online registration for the Common Admission Test, 2024.

One of India's largest and most competitive entrance examinations, a candidate's performance in CAT will help determine admission into some of the top ranked management colleges in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

How to register for CAT 2024?

As per the notification, candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate and doctorate programmes at the prestigious IIMs can apply on the official website (external link).

The registration process for CAT 2024 will commence August 1, 2024, 10 am onwards.

What is the last date to register for CAT 2024?

The CAT 2024 registration window will close on September 13, 2024, at 3 pm.

When is CAT 2024?

CAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

What are the new changes in the CAT 2024 exam?

There are no changes in the exam pattern and syllabus of the CAT 2024 exam.

However, candidates appearing this year will pay a slightly higher fee.

The CAT registration fee has been increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,400 for general category candidates and from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,200 for candidates from the reserved category.

Who can apply for CAT 2024?

Any student who is in her/his final year of the bachelor's degree exam is eligible for CAT 2024.

How to fill the CAT form 2024 online?

Interested candidates can visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.





Click on 'new registration'.





Enter your name, date of birth, nationality, phone number and e-mail ID.





Remember to fill the CAPTCHA code and verify your registration with the OTP.





You can log in with the CAT 2024 ID shared via e-mail and complete filling the form.





Enter your personal and academic details.





You will have to upload a recent passport size photo along with a scanned signature.





You can select your choice of IIMs, the courses and test cities.





After you crosscheck and verify your details, you can pay CAT application fee via credit/debit card or net banking.

Appearing for CAT 2024 for the first time? These tips from rediffGURUS can help:

Remember to complete the CAT registration early on to avoid last minute hassles.





If your CAT test centre is more than 100 km from your place of residence, you must plan to reach there a day before; maybe book a room somewhere close by.





Do refer to the application guidelines, terms and conditions. The absence of an acceptable photograph or a valid signature might increase the chances of your application getting rejected.





Your photo must be up-to-date. The same photograph needs to be pasted on your admit card as well, otherwise entry to the test centre may be denied.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative ability.

There will be three slots with a time duration of two hours per slot.