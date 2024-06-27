How To Achieve Financial Peace: The Gita Way

The Bhagavad Gita reminds us that true peace comes not from the absence of problems, but from the ability to face them with a prepared mind and a steady resolve, says Vatsal Ramaiya, and shows how the Gita helps you to achieve financial peace.

Step 3: Attaining Financial Shanta (Peace) with Your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh (Inexhaustible Pot of Nectar)

Hey Rohan, feeling a sense of unease about unexpected expenses?

Vijay Uncle's back with another gem from the Bhagavad Gita -- the concept of Financial Shanta (Peace)! Just like Arjuna found inner peace with Lord Krishna's guidance, we'll use the wisdom of the Gita to build your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh (Inexhaustible Pot of Nectar) -- your fully funded emergency corpus -- and achieve financial peace of mind.

The Third Path: Building Your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh

The Bhagavad Gita emphasises the importance of Samatva (equanimity) -- maintaining mental balance in the face of life's uncertainties.

An unexpected medical bill, car repair, or job loss can disrupt your financial well-being and your sukoon journey. That's where your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh comes in, acting as your financial nectar, providing a safety net and allowing you to face challenges with a calm mind.

Here's how the Gita's wisdom applies to your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh:

Arjuna's Unwavering Focus : Arjuna remained focused on his duty (Dharma) even amidst the chaos of war. Similarly, the Akshaya Amrita Kumbh allows you to stay focused on your long-term goals (early sukoon) without being derailed by unexpected expenses.

: Arjuna remained focused on his duty (Dharma) even amidst the chaos of war. Similarly, the Akshaya Amrita Kumbh allows you to stay focused on your long-term goals (early sukoon) without being derailed by unexpected expenses. Krishna's Message of Preparedness: Lord Krishna emphasised the importance of being prepared. The Akshaya Amrita Kumbh embodies this message, ensuring you're financially prepared for life's uncertainties, leading to a sense of peace and control.

Building Your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh

Calculate Your Target Amount: Consider your lifestyle and potential emergencies. Aim for 3-6 months of your living expenses as a starting point. Set a Savings Goal: Break down your target amount into achievable monthly savings goals. Be realistic and consistent with your contributions. Park Your Funds Wisely: Choose a high-interest savings account or a liquid mutual fund to store your emergency corpus. This ensures easy access while allowing for some potential growth. Resist the Urge to Dip In: Treat your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh as sacred. Use it only for true emergencies, not impulse purchases or planned expenses.

The Bhagavad Gita and Responsible Risk Management

The Bhagavad Gita emphasises the importance of taking calculated risks (Kartavya). Having a fully funded emergency corpus allows you to take calculated risks in your career or investments with greater confidence, knowing you have a financial safety net.

Remember, Rohan, achieving Financial Shanta is crucial for early sukoon. Your Akshaya Amrita Kumbh is your shield against life's storms, allowing you to navigate challenges with a sense of calm and control.

Stay tuned, Rohan! We'll explore the next step in your Bhagavad Gita-inspired journey to early sukoon soon!

Vatsal Ramaiya is a personal finance expert with 16 years of experience with India's top mutual fund houses. He blogs atm mfnow.in.

