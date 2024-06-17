News
July 31 Tax-Filing Deadline: Ask rediffGURUS!

July 31 Tax-Filing Deadline: Ask rediffGURUS!

June 17, 2024 09:59 IST
Ask your I-T related questions to our tax gurus -- Mihir Tanna, Samkit Maniar, Vivek Lala, Anil Rego and Mahesh Padmanabhan.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

It's that time of the year again, when income tax returns have to be filed and we start rushing around to find a helping hand.

Yes, we are talking about the July 31 deadline.

Are these some of the questions nagging you?

Shall I file my tax returns or not?

Which ITR form shall I use to file my tax returns?

Have can I claim all possible deductions to reduce my tax outgo?

Old versus new tax regime -- which is better for me?

Should I take professional help to file my tax returns or can I do it myself?

Whatever your queries are related to the filing of your income tax return or any other income tax issues, our expert panel can help.

Ask your questions to these rediffGURUS!

Mihir TannaMihir Ashok Tanna works with a well-known chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai. He has more than 15 years of experience in direct taxation.
Ask Mihir your questions HERE.

 

 

 

Samkit ManiarCA Samkit Maniar has eight years of experience in income tax, mergers and acquisitions and estate planning.
Ask Samkit your questions HERE.

 

 

 

Vivek LalaVivek Lala has been working as a tax planner since 2018.
Ask Vivek your question HERE.

 

 

 

Anil RegoAnil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.
Ask Anil your question HERE.

 

 

 

Mahesh PadmanabhanMahesh Padmanabhan has specialised in payroll, personal and corporate taxation for more than two-and-a-half decades.
Ask Mahesh your question HERE.

 
