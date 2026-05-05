How Sushmita Krishnan Is Making Paper From Water Hyacinths

There can be innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

A Tamil Nadu ecologist is proving it. She's revolutionising food packaging by transforming the invasive water hyacinths into sustainable, chemical-free paper.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Key points Sushmita Krishnan is transforming water hyacinths into sustainable food packaging.

The process involves creating chemical-free paper from the aquatic plant.

The water hyacinth, an invasive species, is being converted into a useful product.

The innovation provides economic opportunities for students and local communities.

The process involves boiling the water hyacinth to create pulp, which is then processed into specialty-grade paper.

The water hyacinth, a fast-spreading aquatic plant often seen as a major environmental menace, is now being transformed into a sustainable solution for food packaging by a young ecologist from Tamil Nadu.

Sushmita Krishnan has developed a unique, chemical-free paper from water hyacinth that can be used for food packaging, turning an ecological challenge into an innovative opportunity.

The idea traces back to her school days, when a simple newspaper article sparked a question in her mind -- could water hyacinth, widely regarded as a problematic weed, be converted into something useful? That curiosity eventually led to years of research and innovation.

The water hyacinth problem

"Since my school days, I have been reading about the problem of water hyacinths and wondering what could be done to address it in a sustainable way," says Krishnan, an ecologist working in the field of sustainability.

The water hyacinth is classified globally as an invasive alien species. It depletes oxygen levels in water bodies, disrupts aquatic ecosystems and threatens biodiversity. Farmers and local communities have long struggled with its rapid spread.

"Earlier, this water body did not have water hyacinths. Now it is completely covered and the water has become polluted," says Muthu, a local farmer. "But now we are using it to make paper."

Chemical-free conversion process

Krishnan, who collaborated with researchers from the University of Hamburg, has developed a process to convert this weed into greaseproof food packaging paper without the use of chemicals.

This innovation stands in contrast to conventional methods, which typically rely on silica coatings.

At the National College in Tiruchirappalli, she is now training students and local women and, in the process, creating both awareness and livelihood opportunities.

The process begins with cutting the water hyacinth into small pieces, followed by boiling it to create pulp. The pulp is then cleaned and processed into specialty-grade paper suitable for packaging.

A sustainable solution with a positive economic impact

"I have studied the impact of water hyacinths on aquatic systems and human life," said Deepika, a student involved in the project. "Through this work, I have collected the plant myself and transformed it into a product that can be used in industry. It is a sustainable process where we are converting waste into something useful."

Highlighting the versatility of the product, Krishnan added, "This paper is good enough to be used for greeting cards and similar applications. But I wanted to create something industrially viable, which is why I worked on developing greaseproof paper -- a speciality product."

What was once considered a threat to water bodies is now emerging as a source of sustainable innovation.

Beyond environmental benefits, the initiative is also opening up new economic opportunities for students and local communities, demonstrating how science and creativity can together shape a greener future.