How Lovely Does Likhita Look!

How Lovely Does Likhita Look!

February 06, 2026 10:07 IST

Before she stepped into the spotlight with Euphoria alongside Sara Arjun, Likhita Yalamanchili has already won hearts with her pageant appearance, confidence and effortless glam.

She can literally pull off any trend but she never forgets her desi roots. Here’s a breakdown of her best style moments: 

IMAGE: That simple Indian look -- black salwar, kohl-rimmed eyes, tiny bindi, long jhumkas -- can make anyone weak in the knees. All photographs: Kind courtesy Likhita Yalamanchili/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a see-through mesh cropped top paired with grey joggers, Likhita nails the comfy-hot concert aesthetic. It’s edgy without trying too hard.

 

IMAGE: A black denim jacket, matching pants, a bralette peeking through and big hoops is the perfect ‘I woke up stylish’ outfit.

 

IMAGE: Likhita styles a basic white shirt with dewy makeup, tiny silver hoops and metallic nails; proof that sometimes all you need is good skin and great styling.

 

IMAGE: She steps straight out of a dollhouse in a baby pink mini dress, matching neck scarf and tie-up heels. Soft, cute and totally Barbie-coded.

 

IMAGE: She looks stunning in a black sari draped over a tube blouse, stacked silver bangles and makeup that could kill.

 

IMAGE: If a sari and gown had a lovechild it would be this electric blue pre-draped ruffle sari worn with a floral blouse.

