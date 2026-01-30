HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ishita Raaj Refuses To Believe In Rules

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 30, 2026 09:48 IST

If fashion had rules, Ishita Raaj would happily ignore every single one of them.

The actress’ style is bold; she's not afraid of standing out. She experiments; she exaggerates; she takes risks and somehow always makes it work.

Scroll through her looks and you’ll realise this diva doesn’t follow trends; she bends them to her will. 

IMAGE: Ishita takes the most basic combo, a white shirt and denims, and makes it runway-approved with a brown vest, pointed boots and gold hoops. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ishita Raaj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mini skirt in the snow? Ishita says why not. Layered with an oversized sweatshirt over a shirt and finished with cute faux fur boots, this outfit is the hottest winter look ever.

 

IMAGE: If she were a fruit, she would definitely be the cherry. That body-hugging red mini dress with a rose placed at her neck and waist is pure drama.

 

IMAGE: The white dress is cute but those metallic pink Barbie heels steal the show. Sometimes all you need is one bold accessory to change the whole vibe.

 

IMAGE: A full-sleeve white top and short denim skirt sound low effort but Ishita turns up the heat with the right dose of glam.

 

IMAGE: If Cinderella ditched the ball for a party, this ice-blue strapless mini would definitely be her outfit.

 

IMAGE: Ishita’s sheer black halter dress with a huge, floor-length bow at the back of the neck is literally cinematic!

REDIFF STYLE
Ishita RaajHuman Cocaine

Sonam Bajwa Sets The Temperature Soaring
Eesha, The Boss Babe With A Desi Side
Is Catherine The New Style Crush?
Georgina Makes Everyday Dressing Feel Special
Retta Thala's Siddhi Is A Gorgeous Dimpled Beauty!
