Isn't Sara Absolutely Stunning?

Sara Arjun is officially in her It Girl era. With Euphoria releasing on February 6 and audiences still talking about her performance in Dhurandhar, she’s switching between characters (and outfits) with zero effort.

Her style has only two moods -- full desi royalty or runway-ready chic -- and we love both. No in-betweens. No apologies. Just Sara showing off her charm.

IMAGE: If Mughal-e-Azam were remade today, Sara would be part of the dream cast. She stuns in a heavily embellished salwar suit, regal jewellery and a gorgeous passa. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

IMAGE: Leave it to Sara to take a plain blue sari and turn it into pure elegance. With dainty earrings, a long neckpiece, a wristwatch and a messy bun, she shows why minimalism is so pretty.

IMAGE: In a pink lehenga paired with a red dupatta and traditional old-school jewellery, she looks like she has walked straight out of a beautiful wedding. The gajra is the perfect finishing touch.

IMAGE: Sara taps into her fiery side with a deep-neck red gown blooming with rose appliques. It’s flirty, dramatic and ready to make Cupid sweat.

IMAGE: In a structured sheer black gown, she looks like she belongs on the glossy cover page of a magazine.

IMAGE: She slips into a full-sleeved printed long dress and lets her hair do all the talking. Thick, soft waves elevate the whole outfit without the need for a single accessory.

IMAGE: Floating into the frame like an angel, she shines in a white anarkali, stacked oxidised bangles and a pretty choker.