Bihar Recipe: Archana's Alu-Mattar

In Archana Masih’s picturesque Chhapra home the dry-fry Alu-Mattar Ki Sabzi is always made in the simplest, tastiest manner, with a light tadka.

Too much spice is not preferred in her household. The ladies in Archana’s joint family, who have a fix of Maharashtrian, Rajasthani, UP roots, rely on a signature hand-pounded garam masala made from just three ingredients -- red chillies, cumin seeds, gol mirch (black peppercorns), all lightly-roasted and pounded/powdered beforehand.



The garam masala is bottled and used to sprinkle on all sukha sabzis, scrambled eggs ('rumble- tumble' eggs with various veggies incorporated) and sunny side ups.

And for raseela sabzis the backbone is a silora-ground paste of green dhania, green chillies, jeera and ginger.

This alu-peas sukhi sabzi can be eaten with rotis or rice, along with a serving of dal.

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Archana's Alu-Mattar

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes

1 cup peas, parboiled, well-drained

2 tsp garam masala

1½ tsp salt

2 green chillies, slit lengthwise

5-6 pods garlic

2-3 tbsp mustard oil

Method