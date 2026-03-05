Bihar Recipe: Archana's Alu-Mattar

In Archana Masih’s picturesque Chhapra home the dry-fry Alu-Mattar Ki Sabzi is always made in the simplest, tastiest manner, with a light tadka.
Too much spice is not preferred in her household. The ladies in Archana’s joint family, who have a fix of Maharashtrian, Rajasthani, UP roots, rely on a signature hand-pounded garam masala made from just three ingredients -- red chillies, cumin seeds, gol mirch (black peppercorns), all lightly-roasted and pounded/powdered beforehand.
The garam masala is bottled and used to sprinkle on all sukha sabzis, scrambled eggs ('rumble- tumble' eggs with various veggies incorporated) and sunny side ups.
And for raseela sabzis the backbone is a silora-ground paste of green dhania, green chillies, jeera and ginger.
This alu-peas sukhi sabzi can be eaten with rotis or rice, along with a serving of dal.
Archana's Alu-Mattar
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 4 medium potatoes
- 1 cup peas, parboiled, well-drained
- 2 tsp garam masala
- 1½ tsp salt
- 2 green chillies, slit lengthwise
- 5-6 pods garlic
- 2-3 tbsp mustard oil
Method
- Boil the alu till cooked but still firm.
Peel and cube the boiled potatoes.
Keep aside.
- In a large saucepan or a kadhai, heat the oil and add the garlic pods and fry a little over medium heat.
Then add the alus and turn the heat to low.
Fry 10-15 minutes to crisp the alus so they get a light pink colour or gain little red dots.
Now add the peas, salt and cook for another 5-6 minutes and take off heat.
Make sure the peas are dry because any moisture will uncrisp the fried alu.
Sprinkle with the garam masala.
- Serve hot with roti or rice-dal.