Bihar Recipe: Archana's Alu-Mattar

By ARCHANA MASIH
March 05, 2026 13:50 IST

In Archana Masih’s picturesque Chhapra home the dry-fry Alu-Mattar Ki Sabzi is always made in the simplest, tastiest manner, with a light tadka.

Too much spice is not preferred in her household. The ladies in Archana’s joint family, who have a fix of Maharashtrian, Rajasthani, UP roots, rely on a signature hand-pounded garam masala made from just three ingredients -- red chillies, cumin seeds, gol mirch (black peppercorns), all lightly-roasted and pounded/powdered beforehand.

The garam masala is bottled and used to sprinkle on all sukha sabzis, scrambled eggs ('rumble- tumble' eggs with various veggies incorporated) and sunny side ups.

And for raseela sabzis the backbone is a silora-ground paste of green dhania, green chillies, jeera and ginger.

This alu-peas sukhi sabzi can be eaten with rotis or rice, along with a serving of dal.

Alu-Mattar

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Archana's Alu-Mattar

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 4 medium potatoes
  • 1 cup peas, parboiled, well-drained 
  • 2 tsp garam masala
  • 1½ tsp salt
  • 2 green chillies, slit lengthwise
  • 5-6 pods garlic
  • 2-3 tbsp mustard oil

Method

  • Boil the alu till cooked but still firm.
    Peel and cube the boiled potatoes.
    Keep aside.
  • In a large saucepan or a kadhai, heat the oil and add the garlic pods and fry a little over medium heat.
    Then add the alus and turn the heat to low.
    Fry 10-15 minutes to crisp the alus so they get a light pink colour or gain little red dots.
    Now add the peas, salt and cook for another 5-6 minutes and take off heat.
    Make sure the peas are dry because any moisture will uncrisp the fried alu.
    Sprinkle with the garam masala.
  • Serve hot with roti or rice-dal.  
 

 

 

ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
