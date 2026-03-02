Recipe: Chef Varun's Finger Millet Soup

Millets add earthy richness to a soup, especially ragi.

Chef Varun Inamdar crafted a wholesome Finger Millet Soup, with a desi touch with curry leaves, ginger and a sprinkling of sambar masala.

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Finger Millet Soup

Serves: 2-3



Ingredients

1 cup yoghurt

2 tbsp ragi or finger millets flour

2 cups water

½ tbsp sambar masala

½ tbsp ginger, grated

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

For the tempering:

2 tbsp soybean oil

½ tbsp rai or mustard seeds

Sprig curry leaves

Method

In a saucepan, mix the yoghurt, finger millets flour, sambar masala, ginger, salt, water.

Keep aside.

Then add the curry leaves and add to the ragi mixture.

Then add the curry leaves and add to the ragi mixture. Warm the soup over high heat for 3 minutes and adjust some water and seasoning, if needed. Serve hot.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina