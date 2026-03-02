HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Varun's Finger Millet Soup

Recipe: Chef Varun's Finger Millet Soup

By CHEF VARUN INAMDAR
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 13:01 IST

x

Millets add earthy richness to a soup, especially ragi.

Chef Varun Inamdar crafted a wholesome Finger Millet Soup, with a desi touch with curry leaves, ginger and a sprinkling of sambar masala.

Finger Millet Soup

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Finger Millet Soup

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup yoghurt
  • 2 tbsp ragi or finger millets flour
  • 2 cups water
  • ½ tbsp sambar masala
  • ½ tbsp ginger, grated
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

For the tempering:

  • 2 tbsp soybean oil
  • ½ tbsp rai or mustard seeds
  • Sprig curry leaves

Method

  • In a saucepan, mix the yoghurt, finger millets flour, sambar masala, ginger, salt, water.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the oil for tempering, over medium heat, and add the mustard seeds allow them to splutter.
    Then add the curry leaves and add to the ragi mixture.
    Warm the soup over high heat for 3 minutes and adjust some water and seasoning, if needed.
  • Serve hot.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina

 
CHEF VARUN INAMDAR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Recipe: Crispy Mung Dal Bhajiyas
Recipe: Crispy Mung Dal Bhajiyas
Himachal Recipes: Chicken Mora, Teliya Ma
Himachal Recipes: Chicken Mora, Teliya Ma
Recipes: Coorg Payasam, Bamboo Shoot Fry
Recipes: Coorg Payasam, Bamboo Shoot Fry
Recipe: Vidhya's Pahadi Jakhiya Alu
Recipe: Vidhya's Pahadi Jakhiya Alu
Bewitched By London's Thumkada
Bewitched By London's Thumkada

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe1:13

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe

Smoke Rises on Western Edge as Missile Alerts Sound in Doha1:31

Smoke Rises on Western Edge as Missile Alerts Sound in Doha

Iranian missiles Israeli interceptors seen flying over Tel Aviv in latest Iranian barrage1:48

Iranian missiles Israeli interceptors seen flying over...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO